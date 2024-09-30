(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reconditioned Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) is poised for steady growth, driven by increasing sustainability trends and cost-effective industrial packaging solutions. NEWARK, Del, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Reconditioned IBC Market was valued at USD 4,917.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR between 2024 and 2034, reaching USD 8,724.8 million by the end of the forecast period. Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) are highly valued in industries like chemicals, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and oil & gas for their storage and transportation efficiency.

Reconditioned IBCs are gaining prominence due to the increasing focus on reducing waste and implementing sustainable packaging business practices. These containers undergo thorough cleaning and restoration processes, making them a cost-effective alternative to purchasing new IBCs. This not only reduces the environmental impact but also caters to industries seeking to reduce their operational costs. The market is further influenced by strict regulations regarding waste management and industrial packaging standards. Reconditioned IBCs help companies comply with these standards, encouraging their adoption. As more businesses integrate sustainability into their operations, the demand for such packaging solutions is expected to rise. Regional demand for reconditioned IBCs is highest in Europe and North America, where sustainability mandates and circular economy initiatives are well-established. However, emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are quickly catching up, driven by growing industrialization and export activities. Drivers and Opportunities: The primary driver of the Reconditioned IBC Market is the rising awareness of environmental sustainability. Industries are increasingly seeking solutions to reduce their carbon footprints, and reconditioned IBCs offer an eco-friendly alternative by reusing materials instead of manufacturing new ones. Additionally, the cost savings associated with reconditioned containers further drive demand, especially in industries such as chemicals and food & beverages, which require large-scale bulk storage solutions. An emerging opportunity within the market is the development of advanced cleaning technologies that enhance the reconditioning process, making it more efficient and ensuring better container durability. Technological advancements in material handling and the rising use of RFID technology in IBCs to monitor their lifecycle also present opportunities for market growth. Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The Reconditioned IBC Market is projected to grow from USD 4,917.8 million in 2023 to USD 8,724.8 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

Europe and North America are the leading regions in terms of reconditioned IBC adoption, driven by stringent regulations and sustainability initiatives.

Cost-effectiveness and the increasing need for sustainable industrial packaging solutions are major factors boosting demand for reconditioned IBCs. Technological advancements in the reconditioning process and material tracking present opportunities for enhanced product lifecycle management. Component Insights: The Reconditioned IBC Market can be segmented based on material type, capacity, and end-use industries. Most reconditioned IBCs are made from polyethylene or steel, depending on the specific storage requirements. Containers with a capacity of 1000-1500 liters dominate the market, particularly in the chemicals and food & beverage sectors, due to their versatility and widespread use. With the growing emphasis on sustainability, the Reconditioned IBC Market is seeing significant traction, especially in industries prioritizing circular economy principles. The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions and the cost benefits of reusing IBCs are expected to drive market expansion over the forecast period. Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI). Who is the Biggest Vendor of Biocompatible Polymers in the World? The market for Biocompatible Polymers is led by companies such as BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, and Evonik Industries, who have significant global presence and offer extensive portfolios catering to various industries, including medical devices, automotive, and packaging. Biocompatible Polymers Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 5,295.3 Million Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 8,724.8 Million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 5.1 % Major Players BASF SE, Dow Chemicals, Evonik Industries Key Regions Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific Key End-Use Industries Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:



Growth Drivers: Sustainability initiatives, cost-saving benefits, and stringent packaging regulations are key growth drivers.

Trends: The integration of advanced cleaning technologies and RFID tracking in reconditioned IBCs is a growing trend. Opportunities: Developing economies present untapped potential for reconditioned IBCs as industrialization and export activities surge.



Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Prominent companies in the Reconditioned IBC Market include Greif Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions, and SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA. These companies dominate the market by offering a wide range of industrial packaging solutions, including new and reconditioned IBCs. Their focus on sustainability, product innovation, and global distribution networks has helped them maintain strong market positions.

Growth Drivers:



Increasing focus on reducing industrial packaging waste.

Cost advantages associated with reconditioned IBCs compared to new IBCs.

Stricter environmental regulations pushing industries towards more sustainable solutions. Technological advancements improving the efficiency of the reconditioning process.

Country-Wise Insights for the Reconditioned IBC Market from 2024 To 2034:

Country CAGR (2024-2034) Short Description United States 4.5 % Expected to remain dominant in North America, driven by strong chemical, pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries. Environmental concerns and regulations are boosting demand for reusable packaging solutions. Canada 3.9 % Steady growth in North America with expanding industrial sectors requiring sustainable packaging solutions. Argentina 4.3 % Rising demand for reconditioned IBCs due to increased industrial activities and exports in South America. France 3.6 % Growth supported by a focus on sustainability and robust demand for industrial packaging solutions. Poland 3.8 % Poland's industrial growth is driving the need for safe and efficient chemical transportation solutions. Indonesia 5.1 % Fast-growing demand in Southeast Asia, driven by industrial expansion and increasing exports of chemicals. South Korea 4.7 % Key market in Asia Pacific with strong chemical and industrial sectors contributing to the growing demand for reconditioned IBCs. GCC Countries 4.1 % The GCC region sees rising demand, particularly from the petrochemical and industrial sectors. Germany 2.9 % Germany's chemical industry growth fuels demand for reconditioned IBCs. It is the largest market in Europe for industrial packaging solutions. China 5.9 % China's industrial expansion and cost-effective production make it a key market in East Asia. Significant demand for reconditioned IBCs comes from the chemical and food industries.



Key Players of Reconditioned IBC Industry

Mauser Group B.VGreif, Inc.Schutz Container Systems, IncRahway Steel Drum Co. IncClouds Drums Dubai LLCVarilsan PackagingTPL Plastech LimitedAccon Group ASPrecision IBC, IncRecontainers LtdObal Centrum s.r.o.North Coast Container (Container Management Services)Metano IBCIBC TanksDelta ContainersThe Cary CompanyMitchell Container Services, Inc.

Unlock Comprehensive Market Insights – Explore the Full Report Now:

Key Segments of Reconditioned IBC Industry

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is divided into metal IBCs and composite IBCs.

By Capacity:

In terms of capacity, the industry is segregated into standard and customized capabilities. The standard segment has been further segregated into 1,040 liters (275 US gal), and 1,250 liters (330 US gal).

By End-use:

The industry is classified by end use industries as industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, paints, inks & dyes, food & beverages, waste disposal/recycling & silage, and others.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Oceania have been covered in the report.

Le marché mondial des conteneurs IBC reconditionnés était évalué à 4 917,8 millions USD en 2023 et devrait croître à un TCAC de 5,1 % entre 2023 et 2034, pour atteindre 8 724,8 millions USD d'ici la fin de la période de prévision. Les conteneurs intermédiaires pour vrac (IBC) sont très appréciés dans des secteurs tels que les produits chimiques, les aliments et les boissons, les produits pharmaceutiques et le pétrole et le gaz pour leur efficacité de stockage et de transport.

Les IBC reconditionnés gagnent en importance en raison de l'accent croissant mis sur la réduction des déchets et la mise en œuvre de pratiques commerciales d'emballage durables . Ces conteneurs subissent des processus de nettoyage et de restauration approfondis, ce qui en fait une alternative rentable à l'achat de nouveaux IBC. Cela permet non seulement de réduire l'impact environnemental, mais également de répondre aux besoins des industries cherchant à réduire leurs coûts d'exploitation.

Le marché est également influencé par des réglementations strictes concernant la gestion des déchets et les normes d'emballage industriel. Les IBC reconditionnés aident les entreprises à se conformer à ces normes, encourageant ainsi leur adoption. À mesure que de plus en plus d'entreprises intègrent la durabilité dans leurs opérations, la demande pour de telles solutions d'emballage devrait augmenter.

La demande régionale de conteneurs IBC reconditionnés est la plus élevée en Europe et en Amérique du Nord, où les mandats de durabilité et les initiatives d'économie circulaire sont bien établis. Cependant, les économies émergentes de la région Asie-Pacifique rattrapent rapidement leur retard, tirées par une industrialisation croissante et des activités d'exportation.

Facteurs moteurs et opportunités :

Le principal moteur du marché des IBC reconditionnés est la prise de conscience croissante de la durabilité environnementale. Les industries recherchent de plus en plus de solutions pour réduire leur empreinte carbone, et les IBC reconditionnés offrent une alternative écologique en réutilisant les matériaux au lieu d'en fabriquer de nouveaux. De plus, les économies de coûts associées aux conteneurs reconditionnés stimulent encore davantage la demande, en particulier dans les industries telles que les produits chimiques et les aliments et boissons, qui nécessitent des solutions de stockage en vrac à grande échelle.

Le développement de technologies de nettoyage avancées qui améliorent le processus de reconditionnement, le rendent plus efficace et garantissent une meilleure durabilité des conteneurs constitue une opportunité émergente sur le marché. Les avancées technologiques dans la manutention des matériaux et l'utilisation croissante de la technologie RFID dans les IBC pour surveiller leur cycle de vie offrent également des opportunités de croissance du marché.

Principaux points à retenir de l'étude de marché :



Le marché des IBC reconditionnés devrait passer de 4 917,8 millions USD en 2023 à 8 724,8 millions USD en 2034, avec un TCAC de 5,1 %.

L'Europe et l'Amérique du Nord sont les principales régions en termes d'adoption d'IBC reconditionnés, portées par des réglementations strictes et des initiatives de durabilité.

La rentabilité et le besoin croissant de solutions d'emballage industrielles durables sont des facteurs majeurs qui stimulent la demande d'IBC reconditionnés. Les progrès technologiques dans le processus de reconditionnement et le suivi des matériaux offrent des opportunités pour une meilleure gestion du cycle de vie des produits.

Informations sur les composants :

Le marché des IBC reconditionnés peut être segmenté en fonction du type de matériau, de la capacité et des industries d'utilisation finale. La plupart des IBC reconditionnés sont fabriqués en polyéthylène ou en acier, en fonction des exigences de stockage spécifiques. Les conteneurs d'une capacité de 1 000 à 1 500 litres dominent le marché, en particulier dans les secteurs des produits chimiques et de l'alimentation et des boissons, en raison de leur polyvalence et de leur utilisation généralisée.

Le marché des IBC reconditionnés connaît une croissance significative avec l'accent croissant mis sur la durabilité, en particulier dans les industries qui privilégient les principes de l'économie circulaire. La demande de solutions d'emballage respectueuses de l'environnement et les avantages financiers de la réutilisation des IBC devraient stimuler l'expansion du marché au cours de la période de prévision. Selon Ismail Sutaria, consultant principal en emballage chez Future Market Insights (FMI) .

Qui est le plus grand fournisseur de polymères biocompatibles au monde ?

Le marché des polymères biocompatibles est dirigé par des sociétés telles que BASF SE, Dow Chemicals et Evonik Industries, qui ont une présence mondiale significative et proposent des portefeuilles étendus destinés à divers secteurs, notamment les dispositifs médicaux, l'automobile et l'emballage.

Principaux déterminants de la croissance, des tendances et des opportunités du marché :



Moteurs de croissance : les initiatives de développement durable, les avantages en matière de réduction des coûts et les réglementations strictes en matière d'emballage sont des moteurs de croissance clés.

Tendances : L'intégration de technologies de nettoyage avancées et de suivi RFID dans les IBC reconditionnés est une tendance croissante. Opportunités : Les économies en développement présentent un potentiel inexploité pour les IBC reconditionnés à mesure que l'industrialisation et les activités d'exportation augmentent.



Principales entreprises et informations sur les parts de marché :

Parmi les entreprises les plus importantes sur le marché des IBC reconditionnés figurent Greif Inc., Mauser Packaging Solutions et SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA. Ces entreprises dominent le marché en proposant une large gamme de solutions d'emballage industriel, notamment des IBC neufs et reconditionnés. Leur concentration sur la durabilité, l'innovation des produits et les réseaux de distribution mondiaux leur a permis de conserver de fortes positions sur le marché.

Moteurs de croissance :



Une attention croissante est portée à la réduction des déchets d'emballages industriels.

Avantages de coût associés aux IBC reconditionnés par rapport aux IBC neufs.

Des réglementations environnementales plus strictes poussent les industries vers des solutions plus durables. Progrès technologiques améliorant l'efficacité du processus de reconditionnement.

Principaux acteurs de l'industrie des IBC reconditionnés

Groupe Mauser BVGreif, Inc.Systèmes de conteneurs Schutz, Inc.Rahway Steel Drum Co. IncClouds Drums Dubaï LLCEmballage VarilsanTPL Plastech LimitéeGroupe Accon ASPrécision IBC, Inc.Recontainers LtdObal Centrum sroNorth Coast Container (Services de gestion de conteneurs)IBC méthaneRéservoirs IBCConteneurs DeltaLa société CaryServices de conteneurs Mitchell, Inc.

Principaux segments de l'industrie des IBC reconditionnés

Par matériau :

En termes de matériaux, l'industrie est divisée en IBC métalliques et IBC composites.

Par capacité :

En termes de capacité, le secteur est divisé en capacités standard et personnalisées. Le segment standard a été subdivisé en 1 040 litres (275 gal US) et 1 250 litres (330 gal US).

Par utilisation finale :

L'industrie est classée par industries d'utilisation finale comme les produits chimiques industriels, le pétrole et les lubrifiants, les peintures, les encres et les colorants, les aliments et les boissons, l'élimination/le recyclage des déchets et l'ensilage, et autres.

Par région :

Les principaux pays d'Amérique du Nord, d'Amérique latine, d'Europe, d'Asie de l'Est, d'Asie du Sud, du Moyen-Orient et d'Afrique (MEA) et d'Océanie ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

