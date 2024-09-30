Crockfords Las Vegas Introduces Modern Accommodations And Personalized Services On The Las Vegas Strip

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crockfords Las Vegas offers modern accommodations and access to exclusive amenities within the Resorts World complex on the Las Vegas Strip

ASHBURN, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crockfords Las Vegas , located within the Resorts World complex on the Las Vegas Strip, presents a refined hospitality experience that combines elegant design with attentive service. As part of the LXR Hotels brand under Hilton, Crockfords offers 236 guest rooms and suites, providing a boutique atmosphere focused on exclusivity and personalized service.

Premium Accommodations and Personalized Services

Each guest room and suite at Crockfords is designed with modern touches, including signature bedding, stylish furnishings, and spa-style bathrooms with double vanities. Guests have access to a 24-hour personalized Ambassador service, providing priority access to the resort's facilities and a seamless guest experience.

Access to Resorts World's Amenities

Guests staying at Crockfords benefit from being within one of the world's largest casino complexes, featuring a 100,000-square-foot gaming area, nine pools, and a spa that offers various treatments aimed at relaxation and rejuvenation.

Dining and Entertainment

Crockfords Las Vegas provides access to over 50 dining venues and lounges within Resorts World, offering a wide range of culinary experiences from renowned chefs. Entertainment options are abundant, including live performances and access to nearby Las Vegas attractions.

Location

Centrally located at 333 W Resorts World Drive, Crockfords Las Vegas offers convenient access to the Las Vegas Strip's shopping, dining, and entertainment venues while providing a tranquil retreat within the vibrant city.

