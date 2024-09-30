2Nd Test: It’S Special And Will Forever Remain With Me, Says Jadeja After Historic 3000 Runs, 300 Wickets Double

(MENAFN- IANS) Kanpur, Sep 30 (IANS) Ravindra Jadeja could not hide his joy after achieving a momentous milestone on Monday, becoming the seventh Indian bowler to claim 300 wickets in Test cricket. His achievement came during Day 4 of the second Test against Bangladesh, where he picked up his landmark wicket to etch his name among India's elite.

“It's special and will forever remain with me,” Jadeja expressed in a post-match interview.“I've been playing Tests for 10 years, and finally, I've reached this milestone. I've done well, and I'm proud of myself, feeling happy and good.”

Reflecting on his journey, Jadeja shared,“As a youngster, I started with white-ball cricket, and everyone used to tell me I was a white-ball cricketer. But I worked hard with the red ball, and finally, all the hard work has paid off.”

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel lavished praise on the 35-year-old left-arm spinner, calling him "a complete package" and highlighting his innate skill.“Ravindra Jadeja is a complete package, and the guy has magic hands. Joining the 300-wicket club is special for him,” said Morkel during the post-day press meet.

Jadeja's contributions extended beyond his bowling, as he also crossed the rare double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs in Test cricket. Completing this feat in just 74 matches, Jadeja became the second fastest to reach the milestone, behind only England legend Ian Botham.

At stumps on Day 4, the visitors were 26/2 in their second innings, still trailing India by 26 runs. Jadeja remained focused on the task ahead, as he looked forward to wrapping up a 2-0 series victory on the final day.

“As a batter, I always try to give myself some time. I react to the ball and score accordingly. Now, it's time to take the eight wickets and chase the target, hopefully, it won't be a big total,” Jadeja said optimistically.