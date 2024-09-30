عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Florida Drivers Are Charged $47/Mo For Bare Minimum Coverage


9/30/2024 10:31:27 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
According to a recent report published by
AutoInsurance, residents pay an average of $47 for
Florida minimum liability insurance .

Each state writes and enforces its own vehicle liability laws and insurance requirements. In Florida, drivers must carry the following liability coverage minimums:

  • $10,000 Property damage liability
  • $10,000 Bodily injury liability per person
  • $20,000 Bodily injury liability for accidents involving more than one injured person
  • $10,000 Personal injury protection (PIP)

The minimum coverage required by law is insufficient for adequate liability protection.

Recommended Auto Insurance Coverage in Florida

Most drivers in Florida would benefit from higher insurance coverage limits. A new vehicle could be worth more than $50,000. An at-fault driver would be liable for the value of a vehicle declared a total loss.

If the at-fault driver has a minimum of $10,000 in property damage liability, they would be responsible for the difference between that and the vehicle's value. That means they may have to come up with $40,000 or more in cash.

Drivers should carry at least $70,000 in property damage liability, $100,000 in bodily injury liability per person, and $300,000 in bodily injury liability per accident.

Since Florida is a no-fault state, in most situations, drivers must be responsible for their own medical costs following an accident regardless of who was at fault. Since medical expenses can add up quickly, drivers should consider $50,000 or more in PIP.

Full Coverage Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

While the state of Florida does not require drivers to carry comprehensive and collision coverages, known as full coverage, lenders almost always require borrowers to have it.

Melanie Musson, a nationally recognized auto insurance expert with AutoInsurance , adds, "Borrowers who put down less than 20% and have a 60-month or longer loan are likely to be upside-down on their loan for a while. In this situation, drivers should carry GAP coverage, which will pay the difference between a vehicle's value and the balance owed to the lender."

Best Rates on Florida Auto Insurance Coverage

Comparing car insurance quotes can help determine the best rate on an individual level. In addition to premium costs, drivers should compare the insurer's financial stability and customer service ratings.

Read AutoInsurance's entire report here: Florida Minimum Auto Insurance Requirements (2024) .

SOURCE AutoInsurance

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108730069


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search