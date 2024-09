(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Campaign Dates Announced

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF) announced Drowsy Driving Prevention Week® 2024 will be November 3-9. NSF encourages everyone to prioritize sleep and drive when alert and refreshed. NSF's annual campaign goal is to help the public understand the risks of this form of impaired driving and reduce the number of drivers who choose to drive while sleep deprived.

Drowsy driving is preventable. There are important steps we all can take that help ensure we're alert behind the wheel.

NSF data show 95 percent of Americans think drowsy driving is risky, but a majority of drivers do it anyway. 6 in 10 drivers (62%) have driven a car when they were so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open, a projected 150+ million US motorists. Additionally, risk starts early for teen drivers. In their first two years of driving, 1 in 6 teens have already driven while drowsy.

American adults also say daily obligations keep them from getting enough sleep. Nearly 6 in 10 adults (58%) say job or school demands keep them from getting the sleep they need to drive alert. "Drowsy driving is impaired driving. It's a risk to public health and safety that can impact anyone on our roads. NSF encourages all drivers to prioritize sleep and drive only when alert and refreshed," said NSF CEO, John Lopos. "Drowsy driving is preventable. There are important steps we all can take that help ensure we're alert behind the wheel to reduce the risk of a crash from drowsiness," continued Lopos.

NSF independently produces Drowsy Driving Prevention Week and all related official educational content. NSF's drowsy driving prevention resources are available on .

About the National Sleep Foundation

The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) is an independent nonprofit corporation dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. theNSF │SleepHealthJournal

