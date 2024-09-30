Repli Accelerates Its Marketing Revolution: Vance Exstrom Joins As VP Of Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Repli, the multifamily marketing rebels shaking up the industry, is fired up to announce Vance Exstrom as our new VP of Sales. With a track record of obliterating quotas and a vision that matches our ambition, Vance is set to turbocharge the growth of our MultiHub and cement our position as the #1 marketing solution in the multifamily space.

Amplifying MultiHub's Domination

Continue Reading

"Vance's addition to our team isn't just a win – it's a game-changer."

Vance Exstrom, VP of Sales, Repli

Post this





Vance joins Repli at a pivotal moment, ready to accelerate the adoption of our MultiHub platform across its full spectrum of game-changing products: Multifamily Websites, SEO, Digital Advertising, Social Media, and more. His mission? To ensure every property management company realizes that MultiHub isn't just another marketing tool – it's the all-in-one powerhouse that's driving their online success.

Corbin Wrights, CEO of Repli, shared his excitement: "Vance isn't just a sales guru – he's a strategic mastermind. His ability to develop and execute go-to-market strategies is exactly what we need to launch MultiHub into the stratosphere. We're not just aiming to be a great marketing platform; we're gunning to be the undisputed champion of the industry. With Vance leading our sales charge, that vision is not just possible – it's inevitable."

Crafting the Future of Multifamily Marketing

Vance's impressive journey through the proptech sales landscape has prepared him for this moment. From crushing it at Entrata to dominating at Flex and Zego, he's consistently proven his ability to drive growth and foster innovation. Now, he's set to apply that expertise to developing and executing go-to-market strategies for future MultiHub products that will empower our customers to do more and perform better than they ever thought possible.

Vance expressed his vision for the role: "Joining Repli feels like strapping a rocket to an already speeding train. The MultiHub platform is revolutionary, but we're not stopping there. I'm here to ensure that every new product we roll out doesn't just meet the market – it creates new markets. We're going to empower our customers to achieve things they never even dreamed were possible."

Setting the Gold Standard in Customer Relationships

"In this industry, relationships are everything," Vance added. "We're not just selling a platform; we're partnering with our clients to transform their businesses. My goal is to make Repli synonymous with unparalleled customer support, product knowledge and partnership. When our industry thinks of marketing success, I want Repli and MultiHub to be the first and only names that come to mind."

Driving Towards Undisputed Leadership

With Vance at the helm of our sales efforts, Repli is poised to accelerate its journey towards becoming the most powerful and number one marketing platform in the multifamily industry. His expertise in scaling sales operations and his commitment to customer success align perfectly with our ambitious vision.

Wrights concluded, "Vance's addition to our team isn't just a win – it's a game-changer. His leadership will be instrumental in driving MultiHub's growth, expanding our product offerings, and solidifying our position as the go-to marketing solution in the multifamily space. We're not just aiming for the top; we're redefining what the top looks like."

About Repli

Born out of a rebellion against inefficient marketing processes and fragmented data, Repli is on a mission to revolutionize multifamily marketing. Our MultiHub platform empowers property management companies to centralize and supercharge their online marketing efforts with unrivaled simplicity and effectiveness. We're not just talking a big game – over 5,000 properties are already leveraging Repli and MultiHub to power their online digital marketing, proving that our revolution isn't just coming, it's already here. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Siobhan Park

siobhan@repli360. com

SOURCE REPLI

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED