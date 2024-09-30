Parsons Delivers Critical Milestone For NOAA’S Tracss Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN), a leading national security solutions company in the space domain, is proud to announce the successful delivery of Phase 1.0, the initial capabilities release for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Office of Space Commerce's (OSC) Traffic Coordination System for Space (TraCSS) program. Parsons is the system integration and cloud management services lead for TraCSS, a modern, cloud-based IT system that will provide space situational awareness (SSA) and space traffic coordination (STC) services to private and civil space operators.



Phase 1.0 provides the 'beta user' community access to conjunction data messages (CDMs) for evaluation while TraCSS runs in parallel with the Department of Defense (DoD) systems. This significant milestone supports the transition of the safety of flight mission from the DoD to the Department of Commerce.

“This important milestone is a significant step toward developing a robust and secure system for space situational awareness, which is vital for the safety of our shared space environment and its assets in orbit,” said Mike Kushin, President of Defense and Intelligence for Parsons.“OSC's TraCSS program is a groundbreaking initiative that will navigate and deconflict the complexities of congested space traffic while driving innovation and collaboration between governments and industry in the space domain.”

The Parsons-developed system establishes the foundational platform for hosting services supporting the civil space SSA mission. These capabilities are designed to improve space traffic coordination for thousands of space vehicles, enabling safe space operations for the preservation of human lives, business assets, and the overall space environment.

"We are building TraCSS to become a foundational safety service that spacecraft operators around the world can depend on," said Dmitry Poisik, TraCSS Program Manager. "I'm thankful for the tremendously strong partnership that enabled the Parsons and OSC teams to launch this modern, reliable system."

As the system integrator, Parsons is developing the software platform for the operational TraCSS system. The company will integrate containerized, third-party software components from commercial companies into the TraCSS ecosystem. Following an agile development approach, the company is building the infrastructure for the TraCSS system that allows for continuous improvement and evolution to react to changing TraCSS mission needs. The company's role also encompasses the management of cloud services, cybersecurity protection, and system administration for TraCSS operations.

For 30 years, Parsons has enabled the SSA mission for the U.S. government and allied partners by providing end-to-end customized mission solutions to meet customer needs in the rapidly evolving space domain. Parsons has also developed enterprise software solutions for multiple USG organizations, providing space catalog and space domain analytical services and solutions.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection.

