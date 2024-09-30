Functional Carbohydrates (Isomalt, Palatinose, Cyclodextrin, Curdlan) Market Report 2024: Low Glycemic Diets And Calorie Reduction Spark Surge - Global Forecast To 2032
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Carbohydrates market Report by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global functional carbohydrates market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.36% during 2023-2032.
Due to unhealthy dietary patterns, lack of physical activity, and the growing consumption of tobacco products, there is a significant rise in the prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) among individuals. This acts as a major factor positively influencing the adoption of functional carbohydrates worldwide as they provide nutritional benefits, such as balanced and sustained energy supply, promoting fat burning, reducing calories, improving metabolism, and supporting a low glycemic diet.
Apart from this, the increasing health consciousness among individuals is catalyzing the demand for sugar replacers in the manufacturing of food items, such as chocolates, cereals, and baked goods. This, along with the growing participation of individuals in sports and other physical activities, is promoting the adoption of functional and nutraceutical products, which is contributing to the growth of the market.
In addition, developments in enzyme technology allow carbohydrate products to be isolated, modified, and refined. This enables the creation of advanced forms of functional carbohydrates with potential health benefits. In confluence with this, the thriving agriculture industry and the rising consumption of animal-derived and dairy products are projected to escalate their demand as nutrition solutions for animal feed around the world.
Companies Featured
Cargill Incorporated Evonik Industries AG Foodchem International Corporation Franken Biochem Co. Ltd Haihang Industry Roquette Freres SANXINYUAN FOOD INDUSTRY Sudzucker AG Wacker Chemie AG Zibo Qianhui Biological Technology Co. Ltd.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
Isomalt Palatinose Cyclodextrin Curdlan Others
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages Cosmetics and Personal Care Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Online Stores Specialty Stores Others
Breakup by Region:
North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa
