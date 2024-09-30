Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company) 30 September 2024 Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs) The Company announces the following transaction by a PDMR on 30 September 2024 in the Company's shares of £0.01 each (Shares), which include the vesting, exercise and sale of Shares that had been granted pursuant to a Recruitment Award made under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP). The following notification made under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (UK MAR) relates to a transaction by a PDMR in the shares of the Company.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Orlagh Hunt 2. Reason for the notification

a. Position/status

Chief People Officer

b. Initial notification/amendment



Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 4. Details of the transaction(s): a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BLDRH360 b. Nature of Transaction Vesting of 14,707 Shares under the Recruitment Award Sale of 6,937 Shares vested under (1) to cover tax liabilities and dealing costs c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume Nil 3.856259 14,707

6,937

d. Aggregated Information:

Aggregated volume

14,707 6,937

Aggregated price

Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £26,750.86 e. Date of transaction 30 September 2024 f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue

(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

OSB GROUP PLC

Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944 Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

Investor relations Email: ... t: 01634 838973 Brunswick Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLCs

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.