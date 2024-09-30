(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

STEM Next Opportunity Fund, a national nonprofit and leading expert in out-of-school time (OST) STEM education, has been awarded a $3.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's Youth Workforce Pathways program to support the launch of its Exploring Career Connections in STEM (EC2) Initiative.

This innovative initiative integrates afterschool and summer programs into workforce development systems as a model to address the rapidly growing demand for skilled workers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) across the United States. It also aims to provide rural and underserved youth stronger career pathways to high-demand jobs with high wages in biotech; healthcare; manufacturing; youth development; education; and professional, scientific and technical services (PSTS) industry sectors.

At launch, the initiative will focus on four states - Missouri, Nebraska, South Carolina, and South Dakota - all of which are experiencing economic growth and an increasing need for skilled STEM workers. The EC2 Initiative places a special emphasis on workforce readiness for rural youth, with most program sites located in rural areas. Sites in Nebraska and South Dakota will specifically serve Native and Indigenous communities.

The EC2 initiative is designed to foster sustainable, systems-level changes that address barriers to employment in STEM careers for underserved youth. A goal is to create lasting partnerships among afterschool programs, workforce development boards, school systems, employers, and industry associations.

"Exploring Career Connections in STEM is providing a new model for workforce development in STEM fields by integrating afterschool programs into the career readiness continuum," said Ron Ottinger, executive director of STEM Next Opportunity Fund. "The power of partnerships ensures that youth from rural and underserved communities are not left behind in the fast-growing STEM economy, while also responding to the growing workforce needs of the nation."

STEM Next will collaborate with its afterschool network affiliates - Missouri AfterSchool Network, Beyond School Bells (Nebraska), South Carolina Afterschool Alliance, and South Dakota Afterschool Partnership - to implement this comprehensive program in each state. More than 500 youth ages 14-21 across 40 local OST program sites will:



Receive work-based learning training (and/or college coursework) preparing them to serve as STEM facilitators in

afterschool programs working with younger youth;

Engage in career exploration, develop job readiness skills, access mentors, and connect with mental health and community-based supports; Gain connections to internships, apprenticeships, potential employers and/or post-secondary education opportunities.

In addition, 9,000 younger youth in out-of-school-time STEM programs will benefit through career exploration activities delivered by EC2 youth trainees.

Counties to be served are as follows:



Missouri : Cape Girardeau, Jackson, St. Louis City, Greene, Butler, Laclede, Scott, Newton, Nodaway

Nebraska : Scottsbluff, Madison, Saline, Ogallala, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Thurston, Douglas

South Carolina : Orangeburg, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Aiken South Dakota : Dewey, Pennington, Minnehaha

The Exploring Career Connections in STEM (EC2) Initiative is supported by a $3,299,928 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's Employment and Training Administration, funding 28 percent of the total project costs. An additional $8,438,689, or 72 percent, will be funded by non-governmental sources.

STEM Next aims to expand the effort to additional states in the 50 State Afterschool Network by the end of the project period.

EC2 is a cornerstone initiative of STEM Next's Institute for a STEM Ready America. The Institute is launching an ambitious, nationwide strategy to excite 20 million young people with STEM opportunities by 2030, linking out-of-school-time learning directly to career pathways and the future of work.

About STEM Next Opportunity Fund

STEM Next Opportunity Fund is a nonprofit organization that makes high-quality STEM learning opportunities a reality for millions of young people across the nation by supporting the out-of-school time (OST) field. STEM Next has set an ambitious goal to excite 20 million more youth and teens, especially girls, students of color, and those in underserved communities by 2030. Through its signature initiatives, the Institute for a STEM Ready America and the Million Girls Moonshot, STEM Next is working to ensure that every child has STEM opportunities that inspire curiosity, innovation, and the critical thinking skills for whatever comes NEXT. Learn more at stemnext .

