عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group Half-Year Information For The I-St Half Of 2024


9/30/2024 10:16:46 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) provide I-st half-year of 2024 information: (i) a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year; (ii) a consolidated half-year report; and (iii) approval of the responsible persons.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: ...

Attachments

  • Approval of the responsible persons
  • Consolidated semi-annual report
  • a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year

MENAFN30092024004107003653ID1108730016


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search