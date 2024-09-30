ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group Half-Year Information For The I-St Half Of 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) provide I-st half-year of 2024 information: (i) a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year; (ii) a consolidated half-year report; and (iii) approval of the responsible persons.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Arnas Matuzas
Head of Legal
E-mail: ...
Attachments
Approval of the responsible persons
Consolidated semi-annual report
a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year
