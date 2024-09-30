Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation And Peapack-Gladstone Bank’S Investment Grade Ratings Confirmed By Moody’S Investors Service

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEDMINSTER, NJ, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peapack-Gladstone Corporation (“the Company”) (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) reports today that Moody's Investors Service (“Moody's”) has confirmed investor grade ratings for both the Company and its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone (“the Bank”). Moody's has confirmed the Baa3 long term local currency issuer rating for the Company, and the baa2 baseline credit assessment (BCA) for the Bank.



The outlooks on the long-term issuer rating of the Company and on the long-term deposits and issuer ratings of Peapack-Gladstone Bank have been changed to“stable” from ratings under review. These actions conclude the review for possible downgrade that was initiated back in June of this year.

To establish the rating, Moody's extensively reviewed the business fundamentals and financial conditions of the Company and the Bank, as well as the terms and conditions surrounding issuer and deposit ratings.

In confirming these ratings, Moody's indicated that the Company's sustained solid capital position and recent improvements in its funding and liquidity profile are adequate mitigants against the Bank's risk profile. Moody's also indicated that the Company has successfully strengthened its funding and liquidity profile over the last year. The overall funding structure remains a credit strength with the deposit base demonstrating resilience during the 2023 regional banking crisis.

President and CEO Douglas L. Kennedy commented,“It is gratifying to receive this confirmation as it is a true indicator of the strength of our current strategy and business model.”

View the full Moody's report at moodys.com.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation also holds an investment grade credit rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA). Kroll affirmed the investment grade ratings for both the Company and the Bank in May 2024.

