Parexel Earns Prestigious Society For Clinical Research Sites Eagle Award For Second Consecutive Year

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel , one of the world's largest clinical research organizations (CROs) providing the full range of Phase I to IV clinical development services, today announced it has been awarded the 2024 Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Eagle Award in the CRO category for the second consecutive year. This prestigious award, presented at the annual SCRS Global Site Solutions Summit held Sept. 27-29 in Hollywood, Fla., underscores Parexel's dedication to fostering strong partnerships with investigative sites and advancing patient-guided clinical research.



"This recognition reaffirms our commitment to collaborating with sites, which is crucial for accelerating drug development and ultimately benefiting patients," said Teri Karcher, PhD, Chief Drug Development Officer & Executive Vice President, Head of Launch Excellence at Parexel. "Receiving this award two years in a row is a reflection of the efforts and innovative spirit of our global site-facing and site-supporting teams."



Parexel's success in cultivating meaningful relationships with investigative sites is largely attributed to its expansive Site Alliance Network, comprising our top performing sites and 21,000 global site investigators. The company's proactive approach to reducing site burden and enhancing the patient experience has been pivotal in delivering cutting-edge therapies to patients worldwide.

Key initiatives highlighting Parexel's commitment to site and patient support to improve the clinical research experience include:



Collaborating with Tufts University Center for the Study of Drug Development on a comprehensive survey to identify and address key challenges faced by investigative sites.

Hosting quarterly“Parexel Site Pulse” forums for global site representatives to share their feedback on different topics, helping Parexel to make more informed decisions to ensure the best outcome for patients and sites.

Launching the“Next Generation Site” scholarship program, offering mentorship, infrastructure support and guidance to emerging clinical research sites to resolve some of their challenges and better enable them for success. Active participation as an SCRS Global Impact Partner with sites, sponsors, CROs and professional service providers who facilitate a unique opportunity to engage with SCRS and its members.

Representing more than 11,000 sites in 54 countries, SCRS is the leading advocacy organization with a mission to unify the voice of the global clinical research site community. The Eagle Award selection criteria included willingness to collaborate on protocol design and execution, availability of staff to support sites, responsive communication, and fair contracting, budgeting, and payment schedules. The clinical research site community globally ranked companies they had worked with in the past year that they felt exemplified these characteristics. The sponsor and CRO recipients were selected based on the overall number of votes cast by the global site community.

