INVENCO BY GVR LAUNCHES NEW RETAIL MEDIA MANAGED SERVICE OFFERING FUELED BY GSTV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New and Solution Offers Convenience Retailers A Turnkey Solution For Enhanced Forecourt Retail Media Promotions

Greensboro, NC and Detroit, MI, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenco by GVR, a worldwide retail and payment leader and GSTV , the national on-the-go engaging audiences in the forecourt to drive in-store sales for tens of thousands of retailers, have announced a retail media product and service offering for mobility and convenience retailers called Engage Media Full-Service – fueled by GSTV .

Engage Media Full-Service will offer retailers the ability to easily deploy a unique, branded media experience that reinforces their values and messaging, provides a differentiated consumer experience, drives in-store sales and foot traffic, and builds customer loyalty. Engage Media Full-Service will leverage Invenco's latest retail media technology to deliver a custom content experience with relevant advertising and premium programming along with simplified operational support powered by GSTV.

“Retailers are rapidly becoming more aware of the impact of media within the c-store landscape as a tried-and-true method to drive consumer engagement and loyalty,” said Greyson Gsell, Product Marketing Manager, Invenco by GVR.“We're excited to leverage the power and experience of GSTV to offer retail partners an easy solution to deploy custom, branded content across their estate and benefit from advertising revenue.”

“With the rise of retail media, we're excited to partner with Invenco by GVR to offer retailers an easy solution for those who want to leverage their forecourt media to drive sales and engage consumers, while remaining focused on the day-to-day operations of running their business,” said Dan Trotzer, EVP, Industry, GSTV.“With discounts and other promotional offers influencing 64% of shoppers to buy in the convenience store[1] , retail media plays an important role in driving c-store sales. Invenco is known for its innovative and reliable retail technology products, and we are excited to expand upon our long-standing partnership to bring this unique new offering to our retailers.”

Aimed at servicing large and mid-sized fuel retailers, the new Engage Media Full-Service solution will be available to retailers with the latest Invenco by GVR payment terminals. The new solution provides retailers with a more customized option from GSTV's standard offering, designed to drive in-store sales.

Engage Media Full-Service features include:





A white-labeled video broadcast displayed on forecourt screens, customizable to seamlessly align with and extend a retailer's brand. This includes dedicated time in a retailer's broadcast to tailor messaging options such as brand ads, proprietary services, loyalty, or promotions.

Premium family-friendly content built to capture customer attention, stay fresh and entertaining, and consistently drive in-store traffic.

A dedicated Account Manager to oversee the complex media management process end-to-end for an effortless, zero-resource solution.

Access to a best-in-class media sales team to facilitate national brand ads. Access to marketing and creative services though GSTV's accomplished in-house video production team.

With more than 29,000 locations reaching 115MM unique US adults each month, GSTV is the leading consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. GSTV will continue to offer its core branded media experience to retailers with the existing turnkey offering and new customers seeking a full-service retail media solution.

Invenco by GVR and GSTV will debut Engage Media Full-Service at the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas this October 7-10. The solution is native to Invenco by GVR's latest payment terminals and requires no additional hardware. To access the service and learn more, retailers can sign up on the Engage Media ull-Service page at invenco.com.

ABOUT INVENCO

Invenco by GVR, a Vontier business, is a global leader in the convenience retail industry. Built to help customers adapt and innovate to stay ahead, Invenco by GVR will be the operating system for convenience retail, producing agile solutions for accelerated growth and value. Invenco by GVR Solutions can be found in nearly 165,000 connected devices across 50,000 convenience stores in more than 50 countries. To find out more about Invenco by GVR visit .

ABOUT GSTV

GSTV is America's most engaging, on-the-go video network. GSTV is a data-driven, national video platform entertaining targeted audiences at scale across tens of thousands of fuel retailers. Reaching 45% of adults monthly, GSTV engages viewers at an essential waypoint of their consumer journey, and GSTV is the only consolidated and scaled digital media platform in the convenience and fuel channel. While offering consumers entertaining and informative content, GSTV drives immediate action and creates lasting brand impressions, delivering measurable results, in-store conversions, and incremental sales for retailers and advertisers. Visit for more information and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

[1] Source: 2023 NACS State of the Industry Report

CONTACT: Lindsay Reinbold Invenco by GVR ... Noelle Dong GSTV ...