Data Center Infrastructure Market Forecasts Report 2024-2029 Featuring HP, Cisco, Microsoft, Eaton, Intel, Siemens, Hitachi, And Friedhelm Loh

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data centre infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.23%, reaching a market size of US$5.859 billion in 2029 from US$3.795 billion in 2024

Data center infrastructure includes IT infrastructure devices, equipment, and technologies that strongly comprise a data centre. Data center infrastructure is even required by IT and big multinational companies for storing data and running networks across their businesses. This market is growing due to increasing colocation and data centres worldwide. The increasing demand for cloud networking is majorly driving the market for data centre infrastructure. The increasing need for data centres to store this ever-growing volume of data is fueling the demand for data centre infrastructure.



The data centre infrastructure market is also growing due to increased demand for servers, computers, networking equipment like routers or switches, security components like firewalls or biometric security sensors, storage capacity, and data centre management software and applications. The market is also witnessing noteworthy growth owing to the aging IT infrastructure, which cannot store the current data volume. As such, companies are moving towards more intelligent physical infrastructure data centre systems.

The global data centre infrastructure market is segmented by solution, end-user, and geography. By solution, it is divided into hardware, software, and services. The market is further segmented by end-users into cloud providers, enterprise, and colocation providers.

Rising demand for hardware data solutions

The growing number of data centres worldwide is augmenting the demand for hardware solutions to manage data centres. The increasing number of cloud service providers demands more storage facilities, with a growing volume of big data generated yearly. This, in turn, is spurring the demand for servers, cables, networking equipment, storage space, and physical server racks & chassis, thus driving the market for the data centre infrastructure.

Further, the growing use of data centres is increasing the requirement for data centre infrastructure software for managing data centres and colocation centres. Increasing investments to create a skilled workforce will likely support the growth of service solutions. For example, companies like Cisco are providing certified courses for special training in data centre networking and technology to improve employees' fit according to advancing technology.

Increasing use by cloud service providers

The growth is attributed to the increasing number of cloud service providers worldwide for storing data and providing smooth access to their customers using efficient networking devices. This, in turn, bolsters the market growth of data centre infrastructure. The colocation centre as an end-user segment also holds considerable market share with increasing investments in colocation centres due to the requirement for large data storage spaces for big IT and multinational companies that need additional space for storing data and for networking purposes.

A lot of cloud service providers and colocation centres are collaborating to provide data centre infrastructure in various countries across the world for better connectivity and networking. For example, Interxion, a leading provider of carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in Europe, announced that dedicated access to Google Cloud Platform would be available across Europe through its Cloud Connect. Additionally, a new data center is set to be set up in Frankfurt by the company as a response to continuous demand from customers

High energy consumption & complex cooling needs

High energy utilization and complex cooling requirements greatly restrict the market for data center infrastructure. Data centers are famous for their high power usage; as they increase in size and capacity, the more power they need. This leads to considerable operational costs and environmental concerns because of the carbon emissions associated with the production of electricity. Data center operators are being forced to make costly and time-consuming investments in energy-efficient infrastructure to reduce energy consumption and meet sustainability targets.

Data centers also face another significant barrier in demanding cooling conditions there. To maintain optimum temperatures needed to run servers and equipment requires complicated cooling systems. Hence, it is necessary for them to be established and maintained, which is always expensive in terms of capital outlay at any given time due to the frequent use of a lot of energy by such plants for their operations, including paying electricity bills. Cooling infrastructure has made it harder for administrators of data centers because there is a lot of it involved, which is hard to manage and calls for specific knowledge and resources. Consequently, the market demand for data center infrastructure is constrained by these challenges, which present obstacles in the form of cost, energy efficiency, and operational complexity.

North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

In North America, there are multiple technology wizards. Cloud computing and Internet of Things (IoT) technology are very popular in this area. It will be necessary for data center facilities with trustworthy data centers to deal with the increasing complexities of these technologies. Moreover, the U.S. economy is one of the globe's fastest-growing economies, which will likely motivate the growth of public cloud data centers. Data centres are widely used in the United States, where the IT industry is the largest employer in the private sector and drives the market growth. Additionally, in the hyper-scale platforms in the United States, data centre services have become mandatory attributable to the increased hyper-scale platforms in the country. Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.85 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

Eaton

Intel Corporation

Siemens

Hitachi, Ltd. FriedHelm Loh Group (Rittal - The System)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Research Processes

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Key Findings

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Analyst View

5. GLOBAL DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET BY SOLUTION

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Services

6. GLOBAL DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Cloud Provider

6.3. Enterprise

6.4. Colocation Provider

7. GLOBAL DATA CENTRE INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. Introduction

7.2. North America

7.2.1. By Solution

7.2.2. By End-User

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.3.1. USA

7.2.3.2. Canada

7.2.3.3. Mexico

7.3. South America

7.3.1. By Solution

7.3.2. By End-User

7.3.3. By Country

7.3.3.1. Brazil

7.3.3.2. Argentina

7.3.3.3. Others

7.4. Europe

7.4.1. By Solution

7.4.2. By End-User

7.4.3. By Country

7.4.3.1. Germany

7.4.3.2. France

7.4.3.3. United Kingdom

7.4.3.4. Spain

7.4.3.5. Others

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. By Solution

7.5.2. By End-User

7.5.3. By Country

7.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

7.5.3.2. Israel

7.5.3.3. UAE

7.5.3.4. Others

7.6. Asia Pacific

7.6.1. By Solution

7.6.2. By End-User

7.6.3. By Country

7.6.3.1. China

7.6.3.2. Japan

7.6.3.3. South Korea

7.6.3.4. India

7.6.3.5. Taiwan

7.6.3.6. Thailand

7.6.3.7. Indonesia

7.6.3.8. Others

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

8.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

8.2. Market Share Analysis

8.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Data Center Infrastructure Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900