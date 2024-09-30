Filing Of The Groupama 2024 Half Year Financial Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Groupama announces its Half Year Report for 2024 is now available on its website and has been filed with the French regulatory authority, l'Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

This document includes the half year 2024 combined financial statements, the half year activity report, the declaration by the person responsible for the Half Year Financial Report as well as the statutory auditors' review on the half year financial information.

The Half Year Financial Report can be viewed in French on Groupama's website (), under the (( Analyst / Results )) section. The English version will be available on 22 October 2024.

Attachment

Release_2024_HY_Financial_Report_Groupama