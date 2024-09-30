U.S. Hot Drinks Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Starbucks, PEET's, Caribou, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Tim Hortons, Dutch Bros, Dunn Brothers, Argo Tea, Baxter's, & Dunkin Donuts
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Hot Drinks market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Coffee, Tea, Other), By Distribution channel (Hotel & Restaurants, Cafe, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. hot drinks market size is expected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030
The industry is anticipated to grow, primarily on account of the increased usage of healthy beverages supporting the dietary requirements of the growing population of the country.
The consumers in the economy lay higher emphasis on the sourcing of the product. In addition, the overall quality is generally determined by the consumers through the certifications associated with the product. The industry is characterized by the presence of a notable regulatory framework with regulations related to processing, roasting, packaging, and transportation of the product.
The consumers are inclined towards the use of tea on account of the recognition of healthy properties exhibited by tea as compared to CSDs. The industry in the country is expected to register prominent gains driven by high consumption volume of the such beverages by the growing millennials population in the country.
There is an upsurge in the consumption of coffee beverages in the economy. owing to the growing gourmet culture exhibited in the industry as well as on account of major expansions undertaken by the leaders in the industry. The escalating demand of hot coffee is attributed to the increasing demand of coffee pods in the mature coffee industry in the economy
U.S. Hot Drinks Market Report Highlights
Tea is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Artisanal tea blenders, specialty tea shops, and tea boutiques have gained prominence in the U.S. market, offering consumers a curated selection of high-quality, ethically sourced teas worldwide. Coffee dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 75.6% in 2023. Coffee is pervasive in American culture, with a rich tradition of coffee consumption dating back centuries. Cafe segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Cafes are popular destinations for consumers seeking a variety of hot beverages, including coffee, tea, and specialty drinks.
Companies Featured
Starbucks Coffee Company PEET'S COFFEE Caribou Coffee The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Tim Hortons Inc. Dutch Bros Coffee Dunn Brothers Coffee Argo Tea Baxter's Coffee Dunkin Donuts
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 80
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $20 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $27.4 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 4.7%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segment Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights
Chapter 3. U.S. Hot Drinks Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)
3.3. Market Dynamics
3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis
3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis
3.4. U.S. Hot Drink Market Analysis Tools
3.4.1. Porter's Analysis
3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Hot Drinks Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Segment Dashboard
4.2. U.S. Hot Drinks Market: Product Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
4.3. Coffee
4.3.1. Coffee Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Tea
4.4.1. Tea Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)
4.4.1.1. Herbal/Fruit
4.4.1.2. Black
4.4.1.3. Green
4.4.1.4. Others
Chapter 5. U.S. Hot Drinks Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Segment Dashboard
5.2. U.S. Hot Drinks Market: Distribution Channel Analysis, 2023 & 2030 (USD Million)
5.3. Hotel & Restaurants
5.4. Cafe
5.5. Others
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants
6.2. Company Categorization
6.3. Company Heat Map Analysis
6.4. Company Profiles
6.4.1. Participant's Overview
6.4.2. Financial Performance
6.4.3. Product Benchmarking
6.4.4. Recent Developments/ Strategic Initiatives
