The "U.S. Hot Drinks Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Coffee, Tea, Other), By Distribution (Hotel & Restaurants, Cafe, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. hot drinks market size is expected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2024 to 2030 The industry is anticipated to grow, primarily on account of the increased usage of healthy beverages supporting the dietary requirements of the growing population of the country.



The consumers in the economy lay higher emphasis on the sourcing of the product. In addition, the overall quality is generally determined by the consumers through the certifications associated with the product. The industry is characterized by the presence of a notable regulatory framework with regulations related to processing, roasting, packaging, and transportation of the product.

The consumers are inclined towards the use of tea on account of the recognition of healthy properties exhibited by tea as compared to CSDs. The industry in the country is expected to register prominent gains driven by high consumption volume of the such beverages by the growing millennials population in the country.

There is an upsurge in the consumption of coffee beverages in the economy. owing to the growing gourmet culture exhibited in the industry as well as on account of major expansions undertaken by the leaders in the industry. The escalating demand of hot coffee is attributed to the increasing demand of coffee pods in the mature coffee industry in the economy

U.S. Hot Drinks Market Report Highlights

Tea is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Artisanal tea blenders, specialty tea shops, and tea boutiques have gained prominence in the U.S. market, offering consumers a curated selection of high-quality, ethically sourced teas worldwide.

Coffee dominated the market and accounted for a market revenue share of 75.6% in 2023. Coffee is pervasive in American culture, with a rich tradition of coffee consumption dating back centuries. Cafe segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023. Cafes are popular destinations for consumers seeking a variety of hot beverages, including coffee, tea, and specialty drinks. Companies Featured

