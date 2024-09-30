BIMBA Y LOLA X Palomo Spain: A Daring Collaboration Unveiled At The Flagship Store In San Juan, Puerto Rico

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BIMBA Y LOLA, the renowned Spanish brand, is excited to announce its latest collaboration with Palomo Spain for a new edition, the second one, of the BIMBA Y PALOMO collection. This new collection will be featured in BIMBA Y LOLA store at The Mall of San Juan on Monday, September 30th at 11am.The BIMBA Y PALOMO collaboration first made waves in the fashion world with its floral magic that centered around the rose. Now, the chrysanthemum takes the spotlight in this new collection, continuing the enchanting floral theme. The collection features a new proposal that combines delicate transparencies with black leather, the omnipresent material in oversized pants with darts, biker jackets at waist level, and skirts with a pronounced opening in the leg.The exclusive event at BIMBA Y LOLA's store in The Mall of San Juan will be a celebration of fashion, art, and culture. It will feature fashion lovers, influencers and national and international media that will attend to see first hand, the new BIMBA Y PALOMO collection. BIMBA Y PALOMO designs a night dress as the absolute main character. This garment worthy of a red carpet is allied with ultra-delicate formulas such as chiffon fabric versus leopard print or sweetheart necklines on leather, and almost always accompanied by jackets and coats XXL faux fur in fantasy colors like tangerine, mauve or pink quartz. The bondage counterpoint is provided by leather belts, accompanied by over-the-knee boots, wellington boot and pumps.For this collection, the chrysanthemum, a flower that symbolizes passion and good fortune in oriental culture, expands in a large and unlimited size on golden brooches added to sandals and charms on handbags with chains, colossal rings, necklaces and earrings. The clutch with the silhouette of a prominent rose that eclipsed the first BIMBA Y PALOMO collection returns this season in new formats and colors such as pink and gold.Don't miss the chance to experience the floral magic of BIMBA Y PALOMO at BIMBA Y LOLA's store in The Mall of San Juan on Monday, September 30 at 11am. Follow BIMBA Y LOLA on social media at @bimbaylola for updates and sneak peeks of the collection.

