Basic Dyes Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.52 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.1%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The basic dyes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.54 billion in 2023 to $1.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to textile industry expansion, demand for affordable coloring solutions, growth in paper and pulp industry, leather dyeing applications, rise of affordable synthetic fibers.

The basic dyes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.52 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing demand for environmentally friendly dyes, expansion of non-textile applications, increased use in biological staining, shifts in consumer preferences, regulatory emphasis on eco-friendly solutions.

The rising demand from end-use sectors such as the paper and leather industries are expected to propel the growth of the basic dyes market going forward. The paper and pulp industry refers to the industry that manufactures pulp and paper from wood or recycled fiber. The leather industry includes the preservation of rawhide after slaughter and the tanneries that turn raw skins into durable leather. Basic dyes are widely used for coloring and provide color fastness, an added benefit for producing attractive graphics and prints. Thus, the demand rises from these sectors to expand the basic dyes market.

Key players in the tem market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Archroma Corporation, Nippon Kayaku Co. Ltd., CHT Group, Aljo Mfg Co., Osaka Godo Co Ltd., Setas, Atul Ltd., Chromatech Inc., Victor Color Industries, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Hodogaya Chemical Co Ltd., Zheijang Longsheng Group Co Ltd., Suzhou Sunway Dyes and Chemicals Co Ltd., Tailon Group, Shandong Qingshun Chemical Technology Co Ltd., Clariant AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Lonsen, Hebei Youhao Chemical Co Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Equinox Impex India, Meera Dyestuff Industries, Tianjin Yadong Group Co Ltd., Seta Corporation, Hangzhou Dikai Chemical Co Ltd., Abbey Color Inc., Ambuja Intermediates Limited, Anhui Tianrun Chemical Industry Co Ltd.

Major companies operating in the market are developing innovative technologies, such as biology-based dye technologies, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Biology-based dye technology utilizes natural compounds or bioengineered substances for sustainable and eco-friendly coloring in various applications.

1) By Type: Liquid, Powder

2) By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Hair Dyeing, Paints And Coating, Textile, Plastic Industry, Agrochemicals, Petroleum, Paper Industry, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Basic dyes refer to the cationic water-soluble dyes that are commonly used on acrylic fibers. It is often used for dyeing jute, cut flowers, dried flowers, coir, and other materials.

