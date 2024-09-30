Global Baby Carriers Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The baby carriers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $0.9 billion in 2023 to $0.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing lifestyle trends, safety, and comfort, rising birth rates, product innovation, parental involvement trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Baby Carriers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The baby carriers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.16 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to eco-friendly and sustainable materials, global population trends, e-commerce expansion, health and wellness focus, cultural influences.

Growth Driver Of The Baby Carriers Market

The growing number of nuclear households is expected to propel the growth of the baby carrier market going forward. A nuclear household refers to a unit of the family made up of two parents and their offspring but excluding grandparents, aunts, uncles, etc. Baby carriers are a great tool for working mothers and those with a nuclear family as it helps to carry their children and work on household chores. So, the increasing number of nuclear families will raise the demand for baby carriers.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Baby Carriers Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Artsana Group, BabyBjörn AB, ERGO Baby Inc., Lalabu LLC, Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Moby Wrap Inc., Baby K'tan LLC, SNUGGbaby SSM, Infantino LLC, Tomy Company Ltd., Chimpäroo, Evenflo Company Inc., Bitybean LLC, Baby Tula EU, Hot Slings LLC, Beco Baby Carrier Inc., Boba Inc., LILLEbaby, Stokke AS, Luluna Slings, Natibaby, kokadi GmbH & Co. KG, Catbird Baby, Olives and Applesauce, Rose and Rebellion, ObiMama LLC, Naked Panda Designs LLC, TwinGo LLC.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Baby Carriers Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the baby carrier market are adopting a strategic partnership approach, aiming to bring together their craftmanship to create an innovative and unique baby carrier. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Baby Carriers Market Segmented?

1) By Types: Buckled Baby Carrier, Baby Wrap Carrier, Baby Sling Carrier, Backpack Carriers

2) By Price Point: Mass, Premium

3) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Other Sales Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Baby Carriers Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Baby Carriers Market Definition

A baby carrier is a sling or backpack that is used to carry babies on the back or the chest. It is a carrying appliance used by adults to hold infants close to their bodies.

Baby Carriers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global baby carriers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Baby Carriers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on baby carriers market size , baby carriers market drivers and trends, baby carriers market major players and baby carriers market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

