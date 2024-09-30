Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The autonomous mobile robots market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.32 billion in 2023 to $5.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to e-commerce growth, labor shortages, cost reduction, safety and compliance, supply chain optimization.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The autonomous mobile robots market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.78 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise of swarm robotics, global pandemic impact, cross-industry adoption, growing government support, growing demand for customization.

Growth Driver Of The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

The rise in global e-commerce activity is significantly contributing to the growth of autonomous mobile robots going forward. E-commerce refers to buying and selling of goods and services by companies and individuals over the internet. Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) can be used in e-commerce warehouses to decrease labor costs and increase pick rates and can replace time-consuming, repetitive jobs, allowing operations to reassign people to other areas of the warehouse.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Fetch Robotics Inc., OMRON Corporation, inVia Robotics Inc., Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., Grey Orange Pte. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots ApS, Aethon Inc., Vecna Robotics Inc., Clearpath Robotics Co., Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Ltd., Softbank Robotics SAS, SMP Robotics corporation, NextShift Robotics Inc., Stanley Robotics SAS, Robotnik Automation SLL, SESTO Robotics Pte. Ltd., HAHN Robotics GmbH, ABB Ltd., Clearpath Inc., Locus Robotics Corporation, Boston Dynamics Inc., Conveyco Technologies LLC, IAM Robotics LLC, KUKA AG, Fortna Inc., Teradyne Inc., Seegrid Corporation, Radial Inc., Rapid Robotics Inc., Youibot Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd., Gideon Brothers d.o.o., TRACLabs Inc., Milvus Robotics Private Limited.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the autonomous mobile robot market are developing innovative products such as autonomous mobile robots (AMR) for manufacturing operations to meet larger customer bases, more sales, and increase revenue. An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) for manufacturing operations refers to a self-guided, wheeled robot designed to operate within a manufacturing facility without the need for continuous human guidance.

How Is The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segmented?

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Service

2) By Type: Goods-to-Person Picking Robots, Self-Driving Forklifts, Autonomous Inventory of Robots, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

3) By Battery: Lead, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-based, Other Types

4) By End-user: Defense and Security, Warehouse and Logistics, Energy and Power, Automotive, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Mining and Minerals, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

Europe was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Definition

Autonomous mobile robots (AMR) refers to a kind of robot that can navigate its environment on its own and comprehend it. These robots can navigate through various complex sets of sensors, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and computation for path planning.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global autonomous mobile robots market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on autonomous mobile robots market size , autonomous mobile robots market drivers and trends and autonomous mobile robots market growth across geographies. This market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

