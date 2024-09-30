Signedretainers Introduces Innovative Solutions To Address Fraud In Mass Tort Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New AI-Powered Tools Enhance Fraud Detection and Improve Lead Quality for Law Firms

- Larry Albano, Director of Business Development & Strategic PartnershipsSAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SignedRetainers, a leading provider of legal lead generation services, is introducing advanced fraud detection technology designed to assist law firms in identifying fraudulent claims in real-time. In an industry often hindered by false claimants, the AI-powered MediValidate solution offers an efficient way to streamline case selection, ensuring that only credible cases move forward.Fraudulent claims have long posed a challenge in mass tort litigation, draining resources and delaying justice for legitimate victims. SignedRetainers addresses this issue with innovative solutions that enhance transparency and improve the intake process for law firms handling mass tort cases.“The use of AI in mass tort cases is changing the way law firms operate, and SignedRetainers is proud to be at the forefront of this transformation,” said Larry Albano, Business Development Executive at SignedRetainers.“Our goal is to provide law firms with the tools they need to focus on authentic claimants while minimizing the risk of fraud.”Enhancing Lead Generation and Intake ProcessesSignedRetainers employs a best-in-class approach to lead generation, utilizing targeted media strategies and rigorous intake processes to deliver qualified claimants to its law firm partners.The company's media strategy focuses on targeted advertising across multiple platforms to engage with potential claimants. This includes working with publishers and conducting direct outreach through call centers, ensuring that each claimant meets pre-defined standards.The in-house call centers at SignedRetainers employ a multi-tiered screening process, ensuring that claimants are thoroughly vetted before being presented to law firms. The process involves initial screenings by an overseas team, followed by detailed reviews from U.S.-based experts. Claimant transparency is prioritized, with each interaction documented for accuracy.Claimant-Supplied Evidence and VerificationSignedRetainers encourages claimants to provide comprehensive evidence to support their cases. The company's intake process emphasizes the importance of gathering documents such as medical records, pharmacy histories, and diagnostic studies to validate claims and improve their chances of court approval.This thorough evidence collection process not only supports the law firms in selecting viable cases but also strengthens the credibility of claims in mass tort litigation.AI-Powered Fraud Detection: MediValidateThe MediValidate AI technology sets SignedRetainers apart by analyzing medical records and pharmaceutical data in real-time, grading claimants based on their authenticity and eligibility. This program is designed to assist law firms in detecting fraudulent claims before they proceed to court, offering a proactive approach to managing legal cases.Industry Expertise and LeadershipSignedRetainers is led by a team of industry veterans with decades of experience in mass tort litigation and legal lead generation. The leadership team's extensive background ensures that the company's services align with the highest standards of quality and transparency.“Our technology, combined with our deep industry expertise, positions SignedRetainers as a trusted partner for law firms nationwide,” added Albano.“We are committed to driving innovation in mass tort litigation and supporting law firms in navigating complex legal challenges.”Current CampaignsSignedRetainers is actively involved in several major mass tort campaigns, including:AFFFTalcum PowderPFASNECMesotheliomaRoundUpOzempicThese campaigns reflect the company's dedication to helping law firms manage high-quality claimants across a wide array of mass tort cases.Looking AheadSignedRetainers is poised to continue expanding its service offerings, with plans to further integrate AI-driven technologies into its fraud detection and intake processes. As the mass tort landscape evolves, the company remains committed to providing law firms with the tools and resources needed to navigate increasingly complex litigation environments.

