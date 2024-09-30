Blue Shield Of California Has Gone Premium: Los Angeles Outpatient Center Joins Provider Network Expanding Access In LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP ), a leader in best-in-class, high-quality, comprehensive behavioral and mental health care, is proud to announce in-network provider status with Blue Shield of California. This important partnership will expand access to LAOP's uniquely personalized mental health services for Blue Shield of California members and employers across Los Angeles, CA. The in-network provider status means that members will have reduced out-of-pocket costs, making high-quality mental health services more affordable and accessible.

LAOP strives to fill a critical gap in behavioral and mental health services in the Greater Los Angeles area by offering tailored treatment options that allow individuals to heal, grow, and thrive while maintaining their daily lives. With this new relationship, Blue Shield of California members will have access to LAOP's integrative approach using traditional and experiential therapies, through the most appropriate level of care ranging from full-day Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) to half-day Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP), offering flexibility during treatment while balancing other responsibilities. Members will also have access to additional services which include transportation, free parking, psychiatric care, and catered meals and refreshments.

“At LAOP, we believe in a holistic, multi-faceted approach to mental health treatment that recognizes and addresses the unique needs of every client,” said Dominique Hamler, Executive Director of the Los Angeles Outpatient Center.“Being in-network with Blue Shield of California allows us to provide high-quality, evidence-based care to more individuals. Together, we're working to destigmatize mental illness and create a safe space for healing.”

Employers offering Blue Shield of California plans will also benefit from this new partnership by offering their employees access to LAOP's trusted mental health services treating depression, anxiety, OCD, PTSD and trauma-related disorders, among others, potentially improving overall well-being and productivity in the workplace.

LAOP is dedicated to delivering personalized, evidence-based treatment in a supportive, inclusive environment. The center's experienced team of licensed therapists and psychiatrists are committed to delivering individualized treatment plans that empower clients to achieve lasting wellness. To schedule an appointment, visit LAOPcenter or call admissions at 310-734-4056.

About Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP)

The Los Angeles Outpatient Center (LAOP) is a premier provider of behavioral and mental health care services, located in Culver City, CA offering compassionate, comprehensive care through outpatient programming. LAOP's tailored programs address the unique mental health needs of each client, with a focus on personalized, evidence-based treatments that integrate both traditional and experiential therapeutic approaches. Los Angeles Outpatient Center is part of the Centered Health network of mental health treatment centers. For more information, visit LAOPcenter or call 310-734-4056.

About Blue Shield of California

Blue Shield of California strives to create a health care system worthy of our family and friends that is sustainably affordable. We are a not for profit, independent member of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association with 4 million members, 6,800 employees and more than $20 billion in annual revenue. Founded in 1939 and headquartered in San Francisco, Blue Shield of California and its affiliates provide health, dental, vision, Medicaid and Medicare health care service plans in California. The company has contributed more than $500 million to Blue Shield of California Foundation since 2002 to have an impact on California communities.

