Founded On Freedom: Daniel S. Stackhouse, Jr. Reminds Us Of America's Aspirational Mission Statement In New Book

Founded on Freedom: Why You Should Be Proud of the Birth of America

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In his thought-provoking new book, Founded on Freedom: Why You Should Be Proud of the Birth of America, author Daniel S. Stackhouse, Jr. explores the profound implications of the preambles to the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution, proposing that these iconic texts represent America's "mission statement." Stackhouse emphasizes that this mission statement is not only a historical account but an aspirational framework explaining the nation's inception and the ongoing pursuit of its founding ideals.Stackhouse asserts that while the Declaration's promises of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness" were not universally experienced, they have nevertheless shaped America from its very beginnings.He positions these principles as guiding lights, leading the newly formed United States away from the oppressive paths trodden by many other nations throughout history.The author delves into America's colonial experiences, contextualizing its complex history with Indigenous peoples and slavery, and underscores that the founding generation largely interpreted America's principles with sincerity, even if those ideals were not always realized.History's great figures, such as Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Jr., and Ronald Reagan, are highlighted as advocates for returning to these founding principles whenever liberty and justice have been threatened.In a time when the nation faces unprecedented challenges, Stackhouse passionately calls on all Americans to reconnect with the ideals that unify and inspire.“It is essential now, more than ever, that we do not abandon our mission statement but instead embrace the unifying principles that define our identity as a nation,” Daniel Stackhouse states.Founded on Freedom invites readers to reflect on the historical significance and aspirational nature of America's foundational documents, advocating for a collective return to the core values that can guide the nation toward a future of liberty and justice for all.Daniel S. Stackhouse, Jr. is a renowned author and historian dedicated to exploring America's foundational principles and their relevance in contemporary society. His work emphasizes the importance of understanding the past to inform a more just and equitable future.The book is available for purchase at major retailers and online platforms like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, BAM, and many more.Please contact us for more information, to request an interview with Daniel S. Stackhouse, Jr., or to obtain a review copy.

