Arab League Chief Calls On International Community To Back Lebanon

(MENAFN- IANS) Cairo, Sep 30 (IANS) Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit called on the international community on Monday to support Lebanon in the face of the Israeli offensive and its impacts, particularly the on civilian areas.

In a statement, the chief of the Arab League expressed solidarity with Lebanon and its people amid the ongoing crisis.

"The Lebanese people have suffered greatly in recent years and need support now more than ever to navigate this serious situation," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Aboul-Gheit expressed concern over developments in Lebanon, asserting his belief in the Lebanese people's ability to maintain civil peace and avoid sectarian conflict.

He also condemned the ongoing series of Israeli attacks in Lebanon, which have resulted in hundreds of deaths and nearly one million displaced persons.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have sharply escalated following Israel's shift in military focus from Gaza to the northern front, intensifying clashes that began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on Israel in solidarity with Hamas, prompting retaliatory strikes in Lebanon.