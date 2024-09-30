Dypius Launches 3 New And Exciting Mini-Games With Direct Rewards On Base

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Tortola, BVI, 30th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dypius delighted the gaming community by introducing three captivating new mini-games: Stone Crack, Kitty Dash, and CAWS Adventure. The games spur from the successful use of Base's secure Layer-2 and promise smooth, low-cost, decentralized gameplay.

Players can already dive into the new Dypius game and compete in dedicated leaderboards and in-game rewards distributed directly on Base. Boasting cutting-edge graphics and engaging gameplay, these games deliver an accessible and rewarding gaming experience for all kinds of players.

Stone Crack, Kitty Dash, and CAWS Adventure enrich Dypius' rapidly growing gaming ecosystem, whose crown jewel is the immersive MMORPG World of Dypian . Moreover, they align with the developers' vision of gaming, aiming to become more rewarding, scalable, and player-centric than ever before.

Gamers can find the perfect blend of DeFi, NFTs, and gaming in these newly-released Dypius games. So, let's see what they have to offer!

Stone Crack – An Immersive Mining Experience

Stone Crack is a fun and rewarding mini-game where you have to break a huge gemstone to reveal hidden rewards. You will need about 19 strong hits with multiple pickaxes to get closer to opening the gem. However, you must use a special axe for the 20th and final blow to pop open that gem and add to your gains.

Every hit counts as an on-chain transaction on Base and increases your overall points, helping you rise through the ranks in the game's dedicated leaderboard. And the higher you get, the bigger the prizes you can compete for in weekly and monthly rankings. Frequent participation can help players increase their scores, which are tracked in real-time.

The rewards vary from gem to gem but may involve leaderboard points, ETH, or DYP v2 tokens. This mysterious yet fair rewarding system keeps the game exciting and unpredictable. Moreover, the game distributes the rewards immediately and directly on Base. As a result, players can access their winnings quickly, transparently, and for minimal fees.

Kitty Dash: A Hair-Raising, Cat-Driven Adventure

The thrills and chills of an endless-runner game have rarely been as rewarding as in Kitty Dash. This exciting game lets you control a cute and adventurous cat, collecting coins and dodging obstacles. The farther you get, the higher your score will be. This will also help you improve your score in real-time and advance in the dedicated leaderboards, competing for bigger rewards distributed directly on Base.

Kitty Dash takes you on spectacular adventures taking place in various environments and across multiple levels. You can build many coins that you can later use to purchase in-game companions and performance-boosting items. These features add more depth to the game and increase versatility, enabling players to compete with different strategies. Lastly, it's worth noting that topping your leaderboard can earn you additional rewards, which are also distributed on Base.

CAWS Adventure: Exclusive for NFT Holders

The last mini-game featured in the recent Dypius release is CAWS Adventure, a game building on the long-established CAWS (Cats and Watches) world, one of the company's most successful trademarks.

Cats and Watches Society (CAWS) is a collection of 10,000 NFTs developed by Dypius. NFT holders get a digital cat fitted with a cool luxury watch, which grants them access to the members-only Society Benefits Zone. Moreover, the company is building its own CAWS Metaverse with exciting play-to-earn (P2E) games.

The CAWS Adventure mini-game is available only to CAWS NFT holders. This way, new players are incentivized to joining the CAWS Society, while current members get an extra perk in the form of a fun and challenging game.

Players must complete 20 action-packed levels as quickly as possible to earn rewards, with the best performers earning the most valuable prizes. Similar to the Stone Crack and Kitty Dash, CAWS Adventure has real-time leaderboards and distributes rewards directly on Base.

Dypius Enhances its Standout Presence on Base

Dypius is among the most active and creative forces in blockchain gaming. The platform aims to provide top-quality gaming experiences, incorporating the latest technological advances like blockchain, decentralized applications, DeFi, NFTs, and virtual worlds.

The latest batch of mini-games is a natural consequence of a fast-developing Dypius ecosystem and its growing community. Dypius chose Base to launch Stone Crack, Kitty Dash, and Caws Adventure, relying on the network's low gas fees and rapid processing times. More importantly, Base's scalability ensures support for a growing number of transactions as more players join in the fun.

Sitting at the intersection of DeFi, NFTs, and gaming, Dypius delivers a smooth gaming experience with significant rewards for active and competitive players. The company's latest releases show its commitment to ushering in a new gaming era where fun and earning go hand in hand.

You can play Stone Crack, Kitty Dash, and Caws Adventure her .

The Dypius ecosystem is in full-fledging growth, with the team preparing even more exciting updates, features, and rewards for its loyal community of players. You can join it too at these links: Dypius Websit | World of Dypian | Twitte | Announcement | Discor | Telegra | GitHu | YouTub