(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 September 2024 : The Dubai Authority (DHA) today signed a cooperation agreement with the General Directorate of Civil Defence, Dubai, and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) aimed at boosting readiness and maximising response capabilities for emergency health challenges, while ensuring the highest levels of safety and health security for the community.

Through this agreement, the three entities seek to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement numerous specialised programmes and training courses designed to enhance employees' skills and build leadership capabilities in emergency response, disaster management, and various health-related fields.

The agreement was signed by H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA; H.E. Lieutenant General Expert Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Civil Defence and H.E. Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of DCAS.

H.E. Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director-General of DHA, highlighted the significance of the partnership, emphasising its alignment with Dubai's vision to bolster readiness and immediate response to disasters and crises, as well as develop integrated response systems that enhance community health security.

Al Ketbi stated that this initiative is part of the joint efforts to develop effective and sustainable strategies for addressing potential health crises and disasters. It focuses on creating a collaborative environment that fosters knowledge exchange, integration of efforts, and coordination of roles among the various concerned entities.

He further stressed the importance of implementing specialised training programmes that adhere to the highest global standards in the fields of disaster and crisis management, as well as healthcare. Additionally, the initiative seeks to develop and train a skilled workforce capable of leading teams and managing various emergency scenarios.

H.E. Expert Major General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of Dubai Civil Defence, noted that the signing of this cooperation document reflects the commitment of Dubai government institutions to strengthening integration across various entities to ensure the highest levels of readiness and response to emergency health challenges. He explained that the collaboration aligns with the wise directives of the leadership, which prioritises the safety and wellbeing of the community. Al Matrooshi also highlighted that the agreement represents a significant step in enhancing coordination between DHA, Civil Defence, and DCAS, allowing for the testing of joint plans and procedures to ensure preparedness for any emergency, while strengthening the teams' capabilities to provide the best services in safeguarding the community.

H.E. Mishal Abdulkarim Julfar, CEO of DCAS, commented: 'We continue to work with our partners to leverage all necessary resources to ensure the enhancement and sustainability of the healthcare sector, as it is one of the vital sectors in the emirate. Emergency preparedness is a top priority for Dubai, which aims to be a model city that places the quality of life and the wellbeing of families and the wider community at the forefront. Through the training and development of our workforce, we aim to equip them with the skills needed to handle health and emergency challenges in the community. This contributes to improving healthcare outcomes for patients and those affected during crises, further solidifying Dubai's position as a global city committed to upholding the highest standards of health services.' He added that joint training will enable all stakeholders to provide a unified response in emergency situations.