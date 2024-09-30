Earthraga Teams Up With Shehnaz Sehar And Deepali Vashishtha To Champion Sustainability

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 30th September 2024 : Earthraga, one of India\'s most trusted skincare brands, has recently collaborated with and artist Shehnaz Sehar and the renowned belly dancer Deepali Vashishtha to inspire a movement toward eco-conscious living and sustainable skincare.



This collaboration isn\'t just another celebrity campaign. It\'s a fresh, engaging take on how small lifestyle changes can make a big impact on the planet. Shehnaz and Deepali, known for their passion for artistry, lead the way with a serene morning ritual, inviting their audiences to join them in adopting habits that are both good for the skin and gentle on the Earth.



From mindful breathing to the simplicity of a morning skincare routine, the campaign brings a calming yet powerful vibe. The campaign features Earthraga\'s products, which are packed with the goodness of natural ingredients and housed in innovative, microplastic-free packaging. As Shehnaz and Deepali guide their followers through their self-care rituals, they emphasize the importance of treating your skin and the planet with care.



Ganesh Kamath, Founder of Earthraga, shares, \"We\'re dedicated to giving our consumers clean, sustainable skincare options. What sets us apart is our unique blend of plant-based actives and ancient Indian traditions. While many brands go all-in on chemicals or Ayurveda, we strike a perfect balance. Our commitment to clean beauty goes far beyond the product. We\'re proud to be a plastic-neutral brand. We have also partnered with government-certified agencies that recycle plastic waste.\"



The collaboration with Shehnaz and Deepali amplifies this message, making it clear that skincare is about more than just looking good. It\'s about feeling good. With their playful yet profound approach, the campaign creates a ripple effect, encouraging people to rethink their daily routines and make choices that nurture both their skin and the environment.



As Earthraga gears up to expand its product range and broaden its online presence, this campaign serves as a reminder that beauty and sustainability aren\'t mutually exclusive.



About Earthraga:



Earthraga is a nature-inspired skincare brand that combines ancient skincare wisdom with modern aesthetics to give you an effective and pleasurable skincare experience. It strive to give you best of nature and therefore, formulate our products using superior quality ingredients and actives in their most natural skin-friendly usable form. They take every precaution to eliminate anything that has even the smallest chance to harm your skin.

Company :-PRable Global

User :- Rahul Chakraborty

Email :- ...