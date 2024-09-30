Kaho Partners Announces Launch Of Global Flavors Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaho Partners, LLC ("Kaho") announced today that it has formed Global Flavors Group, a to acquire and scale the leading collection of high-quality food manufacturers focused on authentic international cuisine.

Global Flavors Group's mission is to bring authentic global flavors to American plates. Kaho is attracted to this due to its positive growth tailwinds - driven by the increasing diversity of the US population and growing interest in authentic international flavors - and fragmentation.

Kaho has recent, relevant experience in the food manufacturing industry. Kaho acquired Kenny's Great Pies ("Kenny's"), a premier manufacturer of high quality, clean label, cream-based pies and pie fillings, from its founder in 2020. Kaho led major investments in capacity and automation, implemented rigorous data tracking, instilled a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, and significantly expanded the sales organization. During Kaho's hold, Kenny's tripled revenue and quadrupled EBITDA. Kaho sold Kenny's to Dessert Holdings, a portfolio company of Bain Capital, earlier this year.

"We are thrilled to launch Global Flavors Group after spending more than a year developing our thesis around US-based food manufacturers that deliver authentic international flavors to American consumers. We have assembled a fantastic team of industry executives who will help us identify opportunities and drive value creation during our hold. We believe that the combination of our industry experience, leadership team, and longer-term orientation will allow us to build a market leader in this growing industry." stated Griffin Horter, Founder of Global Flavors Group and Managing Partner of Kaho.

Global Flavors Group is actively looking to acquire food manufacturers with the following characteristics:



Cuisine: Hispanic, Asian, Indian, and Mediterranean

Location: Headquartered in the US Size: Less than $10 million of profit

About Global Flavors Group:

Global Flavors Group is building the leading collection of high-quality food manufacturers focused on authentic international cuisine. For more information on Global Flavors Group, please visit .

About Kaho Partners:

Kaho is a thesis-driven investment firm focused on building market-leading companies through organic and acquisition-driven growth. For more information on Kaho Partners, please visit .

