Las Olas Venture Capital (LOVC) Announces Latest Seed Investment In City Detect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

City Detect Secures $2 Million Seed Round Led by LOVC to Expand its AI that Helps Municipalities Fight Blight

LOVC has led City Detect's $2M seed round to its growth engine and help municipalities across North America address critical urban issues.

- Dean Hatton, Founding Partner, LOVC

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Las Olas Venture Capital (LOVC ) led City Detect 's $2 million seed funding round with participation from Knoll Ventures and Atlanta Seed Company.

City Detect is an AI-powered platform that helps cities identify, manage, and mitigate urban decay and blight by leveraging advanced computer vision and machine learning technology. Municipalities using City Detect can detect, map, and analyze over 100 urban elements, such as code violations, illegal dumping, and graffiti, allowing local leaders to make informed decisions and proactively tackle urban challenges. Based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, City Detect is focused on using data-driven insights and computer vision to help municipalities across North America address urban issues.

Founded by Gavin Baum-Blake, an Army veteran, attorney, and seasoned entrepreneur, and a team with deep experience in urban management and technology developed Dr. Erik Johnson, a pioneering urban economist, City Detect. It integrates data collection and analytics into one comprehensive system, providing cities with actionable insights that optimize resource allocation and enhance urban environments.

"City management is no longer just about reactive solutions; it's about leveraging data to manage and improve urban environments proactively," says Gavin Baum-Blake, CEO and Co-Founder of City Detect. "Our platform is designed to provide municipalities with accurate, real-time data that empowers them to address urban decay before it becomes a crisis."

As cities continue to face mounting challenges related to urban decay, City Detect is well-positioned to support any city looking to optimize its urban management strategies and improve community safety and quality of life. "The investment from Las Olas Venture Capital is a key step in accelerating our growth and expanding our impact across more cities in North America," added Baum-Blake. "The confidence and support from LOVC further validate our mission and technology."

This investment will allow City Detect to scale its AI capabilities, enhance its platform's features, and expand its team to meet the growing demand from municipalities looking for innovative solutions to urban challenges. With this new capital, City Detect is poised to enhance its platform's features and grow its customer base, providing even more municipalities with the tools to combat urban blight, housing decay, and illegal dumping. The company's AI-driven technology offers cities the ability to detect, map, and analyze over 100 urban features in real time, allowing local governments to optimize resource allocation and make data-driven decisions before problems escalate.

"City Detect is a pioneer in urban analytics, and we are excited to support them on their journey to transform city management through data-driven insights," says Dean Hatton, Founding Partner at LOVC. "City Detect is revolutionizing how municipalities manage urban environments by providing a comprehensive and automated solution for identifying and mitigating urban decay. Their approach addresses existing challenges and offers a proactive model for future urban management, paving the way for more efficient and sustainable cities."

City Detect serves municipalities across the United States, including early adopters like Birmingham, Atlanta, and Stockton, demonstrating the platform's value and scalability in diverse urban settings. For more information on City Detect and its innovative urban analytics solutions, please visit citydetect and follow them on LinkedIn.

Zach Rubin

Las Olas Venture Capital (LOVC)

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other

What is City Detect?

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.