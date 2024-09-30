Zoomlion Unveils The World's Largest All-Terrain Crane

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Its Hoisting Machinery Park Inaugurates in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City, Changsha China

CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Science & Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157) has officially inaugurated the Hoisting Machinery Park ("the Park") in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City on September 28. The opening marks a major milestone for Zoomlion as all four main machinery parks in Zoomlion Smart Industrial City are completed and put into production, realizing the integrated digital transformation and intelligent (IM) upgrade from main machinery equipment to spare parts.

A 4,000-ton all-terrain crane was unveiled on the day of the opening, the largest in the world to date as it refreshes Zoomlion's previous records of 2,000 and 2,400 tons. It's developed for the installation of super large wind turbines (6MW-10MW range) at high heights and is the only all-terrain crane in the industry capable of installing wind turbines at a height of 185 meters.

Boasting a 10-axle, all-terrain chassis with a standard 3-meter width design, the crane is equipped with Zoomlion's self-developed super heavy-duty axle, which has the strongest load-bearing capacity in the market and highlights innovative technologies, such as smooth and safe operation control of a long, flexible, and large inertia boom.

Covering an area of 1,000,000 square meters, the Park owns the world's first intelligent factory that covers the entire manufacturing process of wheeled cranes, which can roll off one crane every 18 minutes. With advanced manufacturing technology as the core of the Park, it has planned 56 intelligent product lines, four of which are dark production lines.

By merging digital technologies with manufacturing via IM, industrial AI, digital twins, and comprehensive intelligent logistics, the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City has introduced over 150

technologies.

It boasts 12 smart factories and 2,000 industrial robots. Additionally, it holds over 700 patented technologies for production lines and manages one international standard secretariat.

"The Park not only symbolizes Zoomlion's continuous and expansive development in the sector of construction cranes but also shows the group's firm determination and strength in intelligent and green manufacturing," said Luo Kai, co-president of

Zoomlion

and general manager of Construction

Crane

Company. "With the new park as a platform to breakthrough core technologies, develop premium products with independent intellectual property rights, and build the world's most influential intelligent crane manufacturing factory, we aim to provide global customers with more high-quality and efficient services."

SOURCE Zoomlion

