AI Travel Technology Company, Clicktripz, Expands Investment In Destination Marketing With Key New Hires

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERMOSA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clicktripz, a leading innovator in AI-driven marketing solutions, today announced the addition of three experienced professionals to its growing team, reinforcing its commitment to the destination marketing space. Each new hire brings extensive expertise from their previous roles within Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs), positioning the company to better serve the needs of professionals and travel marketers worldwide. This strategic move highlights Clicktripz's deep understanding of DMOs' need to communicate authentically with potential visitors, not only on their websites but across the web. It also reflects the organization's continued investment in leveraging AI to elevate destination marketing, providing deeper insights, enhanced engagement, and greater impact for its clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome these industry veterans to our team,"

said Jamie Claudio, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Destination Strategy. "Their insights and expertise will not only enhance our ability to deliver AI-powered solutions tailored to the needs of destinations, but also strengthen our relationships with clients as we continue to expand in this rapidly evolving space."

Scott Schult joins the organization as Vice President, Destination Strategy, Southeast, and brings over 20 years of experience in the travel, tourism, and destination marketing industries. As a senior leader, including roles as Chief Marketing Officer for major destination marketing organizations, Scott has led high-performing teams, driven revenue growth, and built powerful partnerships. His expertise spans integrated marketing, digital transformation, and brand development, earning him recognition as one of the Top 25 Minds in Hospitality Sales & Marketing by HSMAI. He has served on advisory boards for eTourism, Simpleview, Brand USA, and Destinations International, highlighting his influence and thought leadership in the industry.

"I'm thrilled to join Clicktripz because of its innovative approach and strong commitment to developing impactful AI solutions for the travel industry,"

says Scott. "I'm eager to contribute by helping destinations reach and convert their ideal customers through our cutting-edge media products and strategic insights."

Jackie Saunders

joins the organization as Vice President, Destination Strategy, Northeast, and is a seasoned marketing executive with more than 20 years of extensive experience in destination marketing, communications, and strategy. Most recently, she served as the AVP of Marketing at National Harbor, a prominent mixed-use destination just outside Washington D.C., where she was recognized as the 2023 Maryland Tourism Industry Ambassador of the Year. Prior to National Harbor, Jackie was the VP of Marketing for Visit Loudoun, VA, and also spent 12 years with the Canadian Tourism Commission (now Destination Canada), where she led marketing and public relations efforts for leisure, meetings, and travel trade, across the U.S. and supporting global markets. She currently serves on the Maryland Tourism Coalition Board of Directors.

"I look forward to bringing my passion for destination marketing to a company that's at the forefront of digital innovation and AI-driven solutions,"

says Jackie. "This role offers an incredible opportunity to partner with DMOs across the East Coast and Canada, I'm excited to contribute to the company's growth and build lasting partnerships by leveraging Clicktripz's cutting-edge technology"

Leah Webster joins the organization as the Client Success Manager with nearly a decade of experience in digital marketing focused on the tourism and travel sectors. She began her career at Visit Boulder, where she gained valuable insights into the workings of a DMO before continuing her journey in destination marketing with key roles at Downtown Raleigh Alliance and Simpleview.

"I'm thrilled to join Clicktripz where my passion for digital marketing meets my expertise in helping redefine the way travelers connect with their adventures,"

says Leah.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jamie Claudio

SVP, Marketing & Destination Strategy

[email protected]

I 631.291.0552

About Clicktripz :

Founded in 2010, Clicktripz works exclusively in the travel and hospitality space to build AI destination brand ambassadors and deliver high impact custom digital solutions. We are among the world's largest travel endemic ad networks, giving travel brands exclusive access to 100 million travel intenders per month and our direct publisher integrations mean we don't rely on ad exchanges or third party data. We combine destination-specific contextual targeting with large format ad units, which yield the highest engagement rates of any online media channel. All media is performance pricing based, guaranteeing highly qualified new travel audience traffic for travel marketers. For more information, visit

