Talent Solutions RPO Named To HRO Today's Prestigious Baker's Dozen List For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Ranked #7 Overall and Celebrated for Excellence in Service and Deal Size

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions

RPO , a global leader in workforce solutions and part of the

ManpowerGroup

(NYSE: MAN ) family of brands,

today announced its inclusion in the highly regarded HRO Today's 2024 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) .

Talent Solutions RPO secured the 7th position in the Overall Enterprise RPO Leaders ranking and earned notable rankings in other key categories, including Quality of Service Leaders (#7) and Size of Deals Leaders (#4). These rankings reflect the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions that drive measurable results for clients worldwide.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized in the top 10 RPO providers by HRO Today's Baker's Dozen," said Stephen Rees, Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions RPO in North America. "These rankings reflect our relentless focus on providing high-quality service, building strong partnerships and delivering scalable talent solutions that meet the unique demands of our clients. We are especially proud of our number four ranking in Size of Deal, which showcases our ability to manage large-scale, complex projects with precision and efficiency."

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list is considered one of the most comprehensive and prestigious ratings in the RPO industry, based solely on client satisfaction surveys. Talent Solutions RPO's top 10 placement reinforces its dedication to operational excellence, innovation and tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of its diverse client base.

Talent Solutions RPO remains a trusted partner for organizations across industries, providing flexible, data-driven recruitment strategies that enhance employers' brands and deliver top talent. The recognition in HRO Today's 2024 Baker's Dozen is a testament to the company's customer-centric approach and industry-leading capabilities.

The full list of the 2024 RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings® is available here .

For more information about Talent Solutions RPO and its award-winning recruitment solutions, visit .

