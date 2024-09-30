Phoenix Aviation Capital And AIP Capital Place Four Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft On Lease With LOT Polish Airlines

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Capital ("Phoenix"), a full-service aircraft lessor, and

AIP Capital, an alternative manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation

today announced that Phoenix has placed four next-generation 737 MAX 8 aircraft on long-term lease with LOT Polish Airways, Poland's

flag carrier.

Phoenix Aviation Capital Logo

Continue Reading

The agreement demonstrates both Phoenix's and AIP Capital's focus on working with airline customers to provide flexible solutions, and LOT Polish Airway's objective of expanding its aircraft fleet to enhance operational flexibility and accommodate network expansion.

"We are excited to have concluded this transaction with LOT Polish Airways," said Mathew

Adamo, Managing Partner at AIP Capital who also serves on the board of Phoenix. "We look forward to expanding our relationship and continuing to support LOT in managing their fleet."

"We welcome

AIP Capital as our next business partner in the aircraft leasing space," said Maciej Dziudzik, LOT Polish Airlines, Fleet Bureau Director. "Modern, next-generation narrowbody aircraft are an important element of our growth strategy for the following years. We are committed to provide our existing passengers and general public the improved connectivity opportunities in Central Europe, either travelling for business or leisure."

About Phoenix Aviation Capital

Phoenix Aviation Capital is a full-service aircraft lessor focused on financing modern, in-demand aircraft and is dedicated to meeting the financing needs of its airline customers across the globe. Phoenix Aviation Capital is based in Dublin and is managed by AIP Capital, a global aviation asset management and investment firm.

For more information about Phoenix Aviation Capital or to speak with company executives,

please contact [email protected] .

About

AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in commercial aviation. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in

Stamford,

Dublin, and

Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

For more information about AIP Capital or to speak with company executives, please contact [email protected]

About LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Polish Airlines is a modern carrier connecting Central and Eastern Europe with the rest of the world. LOT's offer includes direct long-haul flights to airports in the United States, Canada, China, Japan and South Korea. The Polish carrier has been consistently increasing the number of its flights to those destinations, thus strengthening its position in Central and Eastern Europe. It operates its long-haul flights with Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world. Present in the sky since 1929, the Polish carrier is the 12th oldest airline worldwide, being one of the most internationally recognizable Polish brands.

Logo -

Logo -

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED