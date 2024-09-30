Fibrobiologics To Present At 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting On The Mesa

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chief Scientific Officer, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., to provide update on Psoriasis and Wound Care programs

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that Chief Scientific Officer, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., will present at the 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa taking place October 7-9 in Phoenix, Arizona.



“We always look forward to attending this very informative and collaborative meeting. For this year's meeting we will present an update of our pre-clinical IND-enabling studies in chronic wound healing and psoriasis as we prepare for a phase I/II diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) clinical trial with our CYWC628 topically administered fibroblast spheroid product candidate,” said Dr. Khoja.“Our approach focuses on leveraging the regenerative potential of fibroblasts, which play a crucial role in tissue repair and immune modulation. By advancing these potential therapeutics to the clinic, we aim to create new and innovative cell-based approaches for treating chronic diseases.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Event: 2024 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Session Date and Time: October 7, 2024, at 5:45 p.m. MST

Location: FLW Ballroom F

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning potential product candidates, including expected research targets and indications of interest, plans for, and the timing of, clinical trials, and FibroBiologics' ability to create new and innovative cell-based approaches for treating chronic diseases. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, . These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit .

