Boyden Expands Latin American Executive Search Presence With New Office In Mexico 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Team in Mexico Brings Over Two Decades of Combined Cross-Border Expertise, Strengthening the Partnership's Footprint in Latin America

MEXICO CITY, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boyden , a premier global leadership and talent advisory firm, has expanded into Latin America with the launch of its new Boyden Mexico office . This initiative brings together global veterans Farid Alcázar and David Martínez , whose combined 25 years of international executive search experience strengthens the firm's presence in Mexico and across the region. The new office is uniquely positioned to support organizations looking to broaden their presence in Latin America or establish a foothold in the Americas.



Chad Hesters, President and CEO of Boyden, comments,“Farid and David both possess an intimate knowledge of executive search and have rightfully earned respect within Mexico and the broader Latin America market. By merging their proven expertise, Boyden will continue our growth strategy in the region, which is a high-priority operating environment for our clients and therefore our firm.”

Farid and David bring deep expertise across multiple sectors, including consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, supply chain, industrial equipment, automotive, and banking. Their extensive industry knowledge is complemented by market-specific insights and an expansive, growing network of professional contacts. Together, their combined efforts form the cornerstone of Boyden Mexico.

Farid Alcázar, Managing Partner, brings nearly 15 years of experience in executive recruitment within Mexico and broader North America. He has placed senior executives in a wide range of functions, with expertise in sales and marketing, supply chain, procurement, operations, engineering, research and development, quality assurance, and sustainability.

Farid Alcázar states,“Boyden's dedication to its clients is recognized worldwide. By leveraging an extensive network of top talent, we deliver first-class service and the strongest leaders to organizations experiencing growth or transition. I'm excited to join this growing partnership alongside David, offering our clients in Latin America the opportunity to thrive in a flourishing market.”

David Martínez, Managing Partner, has over a decade of specialized executive search experience across Latin America. His successful placements span financial, HR, and C-suite roles, consistently ensuring that candidates not only possess the right skills but also align seamlessly with each company's culture and leadership style.

David Martínez adds,“Together with Farid, our goal is to ensure that organizations in the Latin American market achieve long-term success through strategic hiring decisions. Our relationship with clients goes far beyond one-time placements; we take the time to deeply understand each company's culture and identify the specific type of leader it requires. This approach helps our clients foster sustained market growth.”

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve clients' needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: Contact: Chris Swee Michael Puglia PR@19Ideas.com