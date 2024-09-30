ATPC And FORMEDIC Technologies Announce Strategic Collaboration To Launch LEGA, A Revolutionary Respiratory Care Device

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R: Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC and Ng Zim Guan, Director of FORMEDIC Technologies

AGAPE ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC)

- Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NASDAQ-listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC"), is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with FORMEDIC Technologies Sdn. Bhd. (“FORMEDIC Technologies”) to introduce LEGA , an electronic chest percussion device for respiratory care. This partnership marks a major advancement in respiratory health, as the two companies combine their strengths to address the growing demand for advanced respiratory solutions.

LEGA, FORMEDIC's flagship product, assists patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (“COPD”), pneumonia, bronchiectasis, and other lung-related conditions by providing critical support for airway clearance and secretion management. LEGA helps to manage secretion drainage and airway clearance, offering much-needed relief to patients both adults and children, facing respiratory difficulties in both hospital and home care settings. This device has already gained significant traction in the medical field, with close to 2,000 units used in major hospitals and rehabilitation centres in Malaysia and globally.

For ATPC, this collaboration brings opportunities in the fast-growing respiratory care market, estimated to reach USD 25.95 billion in 2024, with a strong growth trajectory, estimating it to hit USD 49.84 billion by 2031 . As respiratory diseases continue to rise globally, this partnership positions ATPC to capitalise on the increasing demand for advanced respiratory solutions, as well as diversifying its wellness portfolio with a proven medical device.

Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC, said, "The partnership allows ATPC to leverage FORMEDIC's expertise in healthcare technology and clinical applications and research and development capabilities, aligning with ATPC's long-term vision of building a holistic wellness ecosystem that encompasses both preventive and curative solutions.

This is an opportunity for us to address a critical global health need. With LEGA, we are expanding our operations into healthcare technology, an area with immense growth potential. We look forward to continue delivering value through innovation and strategic diversification, and at the same time, accelerate ATPC's growth and market reach, enhancing shareholder value.”

Ng Zim Guan, Director of FORMEDIC Technologies, added, "LEGA is the culmination of years of research and clinical trials, and our partnership with ATPC allows us to reach more patients globally. We aim to redefine respiratory care with cutting-edge solutions and LEGA's non-invasive, electronic chest percussion technology has already proven to be a vital tool in improving respiratory health. Partnering with ATPC allows us to further scale this technology and reach more patients in need."

In addition to improving lung health, the collaboration will focus on continuous R&D efforts to explore innovations and develop solutions to improve patient outcomes. ATPC and FORMEDIC will jointly develop marketing strategies to position LEGA as the leading respiratory care solution, ensuring greater accessibility to hospitals, rehabilitation centres, and home users globally.

Mandy Tan

Swan Consultancy

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.