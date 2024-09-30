THE POWER SHIFT: BLACK WOMEN AT THE FOREFRONT OF CHANGE VIRTUAL EVENT TUESDAY OCTOBER 8Th, 2024, 7:00 Pm ET

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Power Shift livestream event Tuesday October 8, 2024

Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, Cultural Architect & Equity Strategist

KMB - TRANSFORMING ORGANIZATIONAL PERFORMANCE

National livestream event featuring Black women leaders in diversity, social justice, politics, and finance

- Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, Cultural Architect & Equity StrategistCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Power Shift is an interactive livestream event on Tuesday October 8, 2024, from 7pm to 9pm (EST), exploring the pivotal role of Black women in driving progress in politics, economics, activism, and social justice while highlighting the barriers they've shattered and the legacy they continue to build. The Power Shift host Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown , cultural architect and equity strategist is joined by guests Teri Williams, President & Owner of OneUnited Bank, the largest Black bank in the nation, and Dr. Charlene Sinclair, scholar & senior advisor, and moderated by the Honorable Crystal Wagar, attorney, lobbyist and former first Black Mayor of Miami Shores, FloridaJust over 75 days ago, a seismic shift occurred in political leadership, ushering in a new era of representation and empowerment. When President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic Presidential candidate and handed the baton to V.P. Kamala Harris, Black women have once again emerged at the forefront of change and redefined what is required in this pivotal moment in history.The Power Shift panel will:- Highlight key historical moments demonstrating Black women's resilience and lasting influence on the ongoing quest for justice and leadership.- Identify strategies Black women can employ to overcome obstacles and effect meaningful change in politics, community, and business.- Explore how we collectively mobilize and actively participate in the democratic process as we approach the November elections and beyond.“The Power Shift event will make meaning of how Black women have not only taken the lead but have also redefined the very essence of leadership through unwavering resilience, proactive activism, and steadfast dedication to justice,” commented event host, Dr. Kerry Mitchell Brown, founder of kmb Consultancy .“The path to leadership has never been easy, but Black women have shown that barriers are made to be broken. From corporate boardrooms to college campuses to the White House, Black women are claiming their rightful place. Don't miss this powerful discussion on the leadership shift shaping the future.”Attendance is free and open to the public. Register at

