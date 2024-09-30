Britain closes last coal-fired power plant, marking end of era

(MENAFN) Britain officially closes its last coal-fired power plant on Monday, concluding 142 years of coal-generated electricity in the nation that initiated the Industrial Revolution. The Ratcliffe-on-Soar station in central England finishes its final shift at midnight, having operated for over 50 years.



Owner Uniper announced that many of the 170 remaining employees will remain during a two-year decommissioning period. The U.K. government views this closure as a significant step toward achieving its goal of generating all energy from renewable sources by 2030.



This milestone makes Britain the first country among the Group of Seven major economies to phase out coal, although some European nations, like Sweden and Belgium, have already done so. Energy Minister Michael Shanks remarked that the plant's closure "marks the end of an era," expressing gratitude to coal workers for their contributions over the years.



The world’s first coal-fired electricity plant, Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Light Station, opened in London in 1882. Ratcliffe-on-Soar, which began operations in 1968, features eight iconic cooling towers and a 199-meter (650-foot) chimney, recognized by millions driving along the M1 highway.



Coal's share of Britain's electricity has drastically decreased from about 80 Percent in 1990 to just 1 Percent in 2023. More than half of the nation's electricity now comes from renewable sources, including wind and solar power. Dhara Vyas, deputy chief executive of Energy U.K., highlighted the remarkable transition, noting that ten years ago coal generated a third of the country’s electricity.



