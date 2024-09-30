Kuehn Law Encourages FYBR, CHUY, KAVL, And GABC Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Frontier Communications Parent, (NASDAQ: FYBR ) Click to Learn More

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc.

has entered into a definitive agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. for $38.50 per share in cash.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (N ASDAQ : CHUY ) Click to Learn More

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. has agreed to merge with Darden Restaurants, Inc. for $37.50 per share.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group. Inc. (N ASDAQ : KAVL ) Click to Learn More

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. is set to merge with Delta Corp Holdings Limited for an implied price of $2.66 per share.

German American Bancorp, Inc. (N ASDAQ : GABC ) Click to Learn More

German American Bancorp, Inc. has agreed to merge with Heartland Bancorp. German American will issue about 7.66 million shares of common stock based on Heartland's expected shares at closing.

Why Your Participation Matters:

SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.

For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

