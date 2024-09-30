Valoe Extends The Subscription Period Of The Convertible Bond 1/2023
9/30/2024 9:31:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valoe Corporation stock exchange Release 30 September 2024 at 16.10 Finnish time
The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 31 December 2024 at 6.00 pm.
In Mikkeli 30 September 2024
Valoe Corporation
Board of Directors
For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: ...
Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.
