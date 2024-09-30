عربي


Valoe Extends The Subscription Period Of The Convertible Bond 1/2023


9/30/2024 9:31:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Valoe Corporation stock exchange Release 30 September 2024 at 16.10 Finnish time

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period of the Convertible bond 1/2023 disclosed on 14 July 2023 until 31 December 2024 at 6.00 pm.

In Mikkeli 30 September 2024

Valoe Corporation

Board of Directors

For more information:
Iikka Savisalo, President and CEO, Valoe Corporation
Tel. +358 40 521 6082
email: ...

Distribution:
NASDAQ OMX, Helsinki
Main media

Valoe Corporation designs, manufacturers, and sells solar power application projects, especially for vehicles and electronics. Valoe's applications are based on the company's own back contact technology and IBC solar cells manufactured at the Company's cell factory in Lithuania. Valoe is headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland, with production facilities in Juva, Finland, and Vilnius, Lithuania.


