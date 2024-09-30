عربي


Change To Financial Calendar 2024


9/30/2024 9:31:27 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no. 19/2024


Columbus A/S has changed the release date of the Interim Report Q3 2024 from 7 November 2024 to 5 November 2024, approximately at 9:30 am CET.

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company's website:

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President


For further information, please contact:
CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

  SE_19_2024_Updated_Financial_calendar_2024

