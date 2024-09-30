Change To Financial Calendar 2024





Columbus A/S has changed the release date of the Interim Report Q3 2024 from 7 November 2024 to 5 November 2024, approximately at 9:30 am CET.

After publication of statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company's website:

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President