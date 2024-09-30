Israeli Airstrikes on Baalbek Leave Over 50 Dead, Many wounded

(MENAFN) Over 50 individuals lost their lives, and many more were due to Israeli on the city of Baalbek and surrounding villages in eastern Lebanon. Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli warplanes resumed bombardment of the area late last night, targeting Baalbek and villages such as Nabi Sheet, Al-Hamoudiyeh, and Nabha, among others.



Tragically, medical personnel were among those killed when Israeli jets struck a medical facility in Sahmar in the Western Beqaa region during the early hours of today. Additionally, Israeli drones targeted a vehicle near the town of Arzun in the Tyre district, resulting in several injuries. Further shelling occurred at the Al-Buss refugee camp for Palestinians in Tyre, leading to additional reports of injuries.



Israel's aggressive military actions against Lebanon have resulted in thousands of casualties and injuries, displacing numerous families from their homes and exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. The ongoing conflict has left communities in chaos, with many struggling to cope with the aftermath of the violence.





