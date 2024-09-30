Ukraine introduces controversial pension provisions for budget draft

(MENAFN) The Ukrainian government has introduced contentious pension provisions that may result in billions of hryvnias being withdrawn from pension accounts, as reported by the business news site Ekonomicheskaya Pravda (EP).



An analysis of Ukraine's 2025 budget draft revealed that the Cabinet of Ministers approved a bill on September 13, which was subsequently presented to parliament. The report, published on Friday, indicates plans to cut social spending by more than 10 percent, amounting to approximately USD1.2 billion, primarily by reducing subsidies to the pension fund.



The most controversial provision is outlined in Article 41, which mandates Oschadbank—the institution managing pension accounts in Ukraine—to transfer funds from accounts inactive for over 12 months back to the government.



Additionally, the government proposed seizing funds from the accounts of displaced pensioners who fail to meet the “physical identification” deadline by more than six months. Internally displaced individuals and those residing abroad must confirm their status annually to avoid losing payments.



Oschadbank has not provided details on the number of pensioners affected or the total potential amount that could be seized.





