The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Robert Freidel As A Pinnacle Professional Member Inner Circle Of Excellence

Mr. Freidel is a legal professional with an unwavering commitment to the field of Sexual Harassment Law. His illustrious career has been marked by numerous legal victories that have significantly benefited his clients. Simultaneously, he has made substantial contributions as a leader within Lions Clubs International, demonstrating his dedication to philanthropy and community service.

JD Degree from Widener University School of Law, Mr. Freidel is a recognized expert in Sexual Harassment Law. He provides invaluable legal services, making a profound impact within the regional legal landscape.

Freidel boasts a rich history in the corporate world. He served as the regional training manager for CVS, where his leadership and dedication were instrumental to the company's success.

Freidel's impressive legal career is punctuated by numerous awards and honors, a testament to his exceptional contributions to the field. He has received the prestigious Lions Clubs International Presidential Medals in 2016, 2017, and 2020, recognizing his outstanding leadership and commitment to the organization. In 2015 and 2016, he was honored with the Governor's Excellence Award for his exemplary service as a district governor.

Beyond his legal achievements, Mr. Freidel's philanthropic endeavors are equally noteworthy. In June 2023, as President of the Washington Twp. Lions Club, he headed the Lions Flight for Sight Hot Air Balloon Festival. This event served as a platform to collect and distribute used eyeglasses to those in need, exemplifying his dedication to giving back to the community.

Freidel acknowledges the pivotal role played by his sister, Donna Freidel, who encouraged him to pursue a legal career. His family's support has been invaluable in his journey to success.

Freidel envisions continued growth and success within the Lions Club. He aspires to take on leadership roles and actively contribute to the organization's initiatives. Additionally, he plans to author a book that delves into the history of the New Jersey Lions, providing a valuable resource for future generations.

