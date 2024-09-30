Singletrack Welcomes Meshach Amuah-Fuster As CEO
Date
9/30/2024 9:17:06 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Singletrack, the capital markets engagement and research management platform, today announced that expert SaaS leader Meshach Amuah-Fuster has joined Singletrack as CEO. Singletrack is a market-leading CRM platform for sell side bankers, helping teams research, prepare, engage and cultivate deep relationships with clients, ultimately driving efficiency and revenue for capital markets teams.
Continue Reading
Singletrack CEO Meshach Amuah-Fuster
Meshach brings over 20 years of experience working in SaaS companies across a range of verticals, as well as a strong track record as a C-level executive leading high-growth business.
Meshach says, "In a climate of opportunity for capital markets organisations embracing data-driven transformation, Singletrack offers true value. We support strong ROI for our customers, and help smart capital markets teams work together more effectively and deliver excellent service for their clients.
"I have already seen what a strong team we have at Singletrack. Our people care about each other and about our customers who use our tools every day for mission-critical activities that drive their businesses. The Singletrack platform is truly market-leading, and I'm excited to be part of that story and bring my skills in growing SaaS businesses to Singletrack's next phase of development."
Phil Cunningham, Managing Director at Accel-KKR says, "The Singletrack board is excited to welcome Meshach to the company. His experience and proven track record in growing SaaS businesses will help Singletrack continue to deliver product innovation and exceptional service to customers."
About Singletrack:
Singletrack is the #1 engagement platform for leading independent banks. With offices in London and New York, and over 55 clients around the globe, Singletrack is leading the way in capital markets engagement and research management.
Photo:
Logo:
SOURCE Singletrack
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108729779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.