Loyal Source Government Services Named A Central Florida Top Workplace For 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loyal Source Services , one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare solutions for federal, state, local and commercial partners, announces its inclusion on the Top Workplaces 2024 list by Orlando Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement Energage LLC. Companies are judged on 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of organizations including alignment, execution and connection.



With nearly 500 local employees and growing, Loyal Source provides workforce solutions worldwide at more than 250 locations, specializing in programs for government healthcare, technical and support services, travel healthcare and engineering. Focusing on placing expert clinicians with leading healthcare organizations, research firms and government bodies nationwide, Loyal Source delivers exceptional care to service members, military families, Veterans, law enforcement and underserved populations. Simultaneously, the team uplifts local communities through various philanthropic efforts and fosters a positive and vibrant workplace culture that prioritizes professional development, work-life balance and collaboration.

“Being recognized as an Orlando Top Workplace award further highlights our dedication to creating a supportive environment where growth, employee well-being and work-life balance are prioritized,” said Brian Moore, CEO of Loyal Source.“This recognition reflects the hard work and commitment of our team, and we are devoted to continually investing in their success and maintaining a workplace that supports their achievements.”

Loyal Source is dedicated to cultivating a company culture that embodies its core values. By promoting a collaborative management approach, the company creates a work environment where mutual support and teamwork are central, allowing employees to excel together.

