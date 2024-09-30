(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Live virtual webinar event will highlight the importance of disability inclusion and provide resources for employers and jobseekers.

New York, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is proud to shine a spotlight on National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) in October by hosting a special live webinar event dedicated to promoting disability inclusion in the workplace. The event will be held on Wednesday, October 9 at 1 p.m. ET and is produced by MDA's Quest (an award-winning adaptive lifestyle platform). Featuring a panel discussion among prominent disability advocates and industry leaders, the event is aimed at empowering both employers and jobseekers with disabilities. The discussion will raise awareness about the importance of disability inclusion while providing actionable resources for people navigating employment challenges. Registration is free here .

MDA Quest NDEAM Webinar Panelists

The event will be hosted by Mindy Henderson, Vice President of Disability Outreach and Empowerment and Editor-In-Chief of Quest Media, Muscular Dystrophy Association . Henderson will be joined by esteemed panelists including Donna Bungard, Senior Marketing Accessibility Program Manager, Indeed; Nicholas Iadevio, Jr., Vice President Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, L'Oréal; Stephane Leblois, MA, Chief Community and Programmes Officer, The Valuable 500; and Theo Braddy, Executive Director, National Council on Independent Living.

“MDA is committed to ensuring that people with disabilities are not just seen but valued in the workplace and appreciated for their contributions,” said Henderson.“True disability inclusion goes beyond accommodation – it's about recognizing the unique strengths and contributions of people with disabilities and fostering an environment where they can thrive. This event will equip both employers and jobseekers with the tools they need to succeed.”

Webinar attendees will gain practical tools and strategies to foster a more inclusive, equitable workforce and promote growth and retention of talent.

The webinar will address key takeaways for employers including:



Skills-First Hiring: Adopting a skills-based approach that focuses on candidates' abilities rather than assumptions or biases.

Removing Biases in Hiring Practices: Identifying and eliminating unconscious biases in job descriptions and interview processes.

Building an Inclusive Culture: Practical strategies for creating a workplace that embraces intersectionality, recognizes the value of disability, and retains diverse talent. Normalizing Disability: Shifting mindsets to view disability not as something to accommodate, but as an integral part of workplace diversity that contributes to organizational success.

The webinar will address rights and other considerations for jobseekers living with a disability, including:



Disclosure Rights: Learn about your rights surrounding disclosure of disabilities in the workplace. Navigating SSI and Medicaid: Guidance on how to navigate Social Security and Medicaid benefits while advancing your career.

As part of this effort, MDA's Quest Media launched the Career Quest page, which will provide additional resources for people with disabilities seeking employment opportunities. This dedicated hub, available here , offers job-seeking tips, guidance on navigating the employment process, and tools for career development.

Why Disability Inclusion Matters

Although there have been strides in disability employment, individuals with disabilities still face significant barriers in the job market. In 2023, only 22.5% of working-age people with disabilities were employed, a record high, but still far below the 65.4% employment rate of those without disabilities. This gap underscores the need for policy changes and inclusive hiring practices that ensure more people with disabilities have access to equal employment opportunities. Even after securing employment, individuals with disabilities risk losing important SSI/Medicaid benefits that provide them with the daily personal care needed to get to those jobs and to progress in their careers (reference here ).

On September 10, 2024, MDA convened over 100 advocates from 24 states to advocate with their representatives on Capitol Hill for the SSI Savings Penalty Elimination Act which would increase the amount of savings an individual on SSI could have from $2,000 to $10,000 – and from $3,000 to $20,000 for married couples. Asset limits are outdated, and MDA is encouraging advocates to share their stories for legislative change here .

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 related neuromuscular conditions. For nearly 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating for the support of our families. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram , Facebook , X , Threads , TikTok , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

