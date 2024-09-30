Zilliz Named A Leader In Vector Database Providers By Forrester Wave Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent Research Firm recognizes Zilliz for its cutting-edge, high-performance vector database designed for cloud scalability

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilliz , the company behind the open-source vector database Milvus and a global leader in vector database solutions, was named a leader in The Forrester WaveTM: Vector Database Providers, Q3 2024 . Zilliz provides a cutting-edge, high-performance database designed for cloud scalability that simplifies how enterprise developers and teams manage and search large-scale vector data for AI applications. As described in the report, Zilliz "excels in managing vast amounts of vector data, leveraging optimized storage, efficient management, and search capabilities."

Organizations across the globe are looking to adopt AI to accelerate business outcomes, but many face challenges in managing and searching large-scale vector data efficiently. The Forrester report notes that Zilliz "is at the forefront of innovation, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency in vector processing and search to support real-time AI applications."

Forrester assessed the most significant vector database providers in the market. Zilliz received the highest score possible in eight criteria including vector dimensionality, vector indexing, performance, and scalability.

"We believe our recognition as a Leader in the Forrester Wave report validates our commitment to innovation and our focus on meeting the evolving needs of our customers in the AI-driven data landscape," said Charles Xie, CEO of Zilliz. "As the creator of Milvus , the world's most popular open-source vector database, we will continue to innovate and provide high-performance, scalable solutions for managing and searching large-scale vector data, enabling the next generation of AI applications."

Vector databases are becoming increasingly crucial for enterprises, especially in supporting generative AI applications. With its strong open-source foundation and years of experience, Zilliz is well-positioned to enable enterprises to build and deploy AI applications faster and more efficiently. Some of the world's leading companies across industries already build with Zilliz, benefiting from its reasonable cost, speed, technical support, reliability, and scalability.

"Zilliz is particularly well suited for customers prioritizing high-end performance and low-latency access to extensive vector embedding data for advanced AI applications," the Forrester report stated.

Alongside Zilliz's leading vector database solutions, the company also fosters a robust open-source community that contributes to the continuous improvement and innovation of Milvus . Milvus is a graduated-stage project of the LF AI & Data Foundation , highlighting its maturity and importance in the open-source ecosystem.

Zilliz is also committed to advancing open-source technology and collaboration in the AI field. The company is a member of the AI Alliance and the Open Programming Foundation for AI (OPEA) , further demonstrating its dedication to building and supporting the open-source community.

About Zilliz

Zilliz is a leading vector database company , founded by the engineers who created Milvus , the world's most widely-adopted open source vector database. Zilliz's next-generation database technologies help organizations rapidly create AI/ML applications and unlock the potential of unstructured data. By simplifying complex data infrastructure management, Zilliz is committed to bringing the power of AI to every corporation, organization, and individual.

Headquartered in Redwood Shores, CA, Zilliz is backed by prestigious investors, including Aramco's Prosperity7 Ventures , Temasek's Pavilion Capital , Hillhouse Capital , 5Y Capital , Yunqi Partners , Trustbridge Partners , and others. Zilliz's technologies and products help over 10,000 organizations worldwide easily create AI applications in various use cases. Learn more at zilliz.com or follow @zilliz_universe .

