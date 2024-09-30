(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The rise of in processes is further accelerating expansion, as CNC machines enable higher efficiency, reduced human error, and faster production cycles. Pune, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Numerical Control Machines [CNC] Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market was valued at USD 66.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 162.16 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.43% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Revolutionizing Manufacturing: The Rapid Growth of the Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market The Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market is experiencing significant growth, fueled by an increasing demand for precision and automation in manufacturing processes across diverse industries. CNC machines automate machine tools through computer control, enabling high precision in tasks such as drilling, milling, and cutting. This technology is widely adopted in sectors like aerospace, automotive, electronics, and metalworking, where precision and efficiency are critical. The market is also witnessing a shift towards advanced technologies, including integrated CNC systems and IoT-enabled machines, which enhance monitoring and data analysis capabilities, leading to improved operational efficiency. This robust growth is attributed to the rising adoption of automated manufacturing processes, significant investments in the automotive and aerospace sectors, and an increasing emphasis on reducing production costs while enhancing productivity. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in CNC technology is transforming the landscape, making operations smarter and more efficient. Production costs for CNC machines can vary widely based on the type and complexity of the machine. Typically, the manufacturing costs for CNC machines range from USD 30,000 to USD 500,000 per unit, influenced by factors such as size, capabilities, and technological features. High-end CNC machines, particularly those with advanced technologies like multi-axis systems and automated tooling, generally incur higher production costs. Nonetheless, the investment in CNC machines is often justified by substantial long-term savings in labor costs and increased output, positioning them as a strategic addition for manufacturers seeking a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.





AMADA MACHINERY CO., LTD.

Amera Seiki

DMG MORI CO., LTD.

General Technology Group

Dalian Machine Tool Corporation

DATRON AG

FANUC CORPORATION

Haas Automation, Inc.

Hurco Companies, Inc.

OKUMA Corporation

Shenyang Machine Tool Part Co., Ltd.

YAMAZAKI MAZAK CORPORATION

Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd.

Schuler AG

Siemens AG

GF Machining Solutions

Doosan Machine Tools

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd. KOMATSU NTC Ltd. & Other Players Driving the Future: Key Impact Areas Shaping the CNC Machine Market

Impact Area Description Increased Automation Higher automation leads to reduced labor costs and increased productivity. Enhanced Precision Improved machining accuracy enhances product quality and reduces waste. Technological Advancements Adoption of IoT and AI for smarter, more efficient CNC operations. Customization Enables rapid prototyping and flexibility in manufacturing processes. Market Expansion Growth in key sectors drives increased demand for CNC machines. Sustainability Focus on energy-efficient machines minimizes environmental impact. Skill Development Investment in training to meet the demand for skilled operators. Supply Chain Optimization Enhances efficiency through faster production and better inventory management. Investment in R&D Companies will invest more in innovation to maintain competitive edge. Global Growth Significant market expansion in emerging economies.

Segmentation Analysis: Dominance of Lathe Machines and Industrial CNC Systems in 2023

By Type: The Lathe Machines segment accounted for the largest market share of over 29.06% in 2023. The automotive sector is expected to remain the major contributor to this segment, as lathe machines are capable of performing tasks quickly. This demand is attributed to the requirement of producing personalized components such as cylinder heads, gearboxes, and starter motors, as well as for prototyping purposes. The segment is also likely to benefit from continued technological strides in CNC lathe systems, with the introduction of new features tailored for various applications further boosting segment growth.

By End-use: The Industrial segment accounted for the largest market share of approximately 28.09% in 2023. Industries have turned to adopting CNC machines as they represent the easiest and fastest route to automation with better operating efficiencies. These machines facilitate complex manufacturing with minimal human intervention, resulting in higher output and reduced production time. Additionally, the industrial sector encompasses multiple manufacturing industries, including packaging, electronics, and medical sectors.

Computer Numerical Control Machines [CNC] Market Key Segmentation:

By Type



Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Laser Machines

Grinding Machines

Welding Machines

Winding Machines Others

By End-use



Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Construction Equipment

Power & Energy

Industrial Others

Regional Analysis: Asia Pacific Takes the Lead in CNC Machine Market Valued at 35.08% in 2023

The Asia Pacific region is currently dominating the market, valued at approximately 35.08% in 2023. This dominance is primarily due to significant technological advancements, a surge in manufacturing outsourcing services, and rapid industrialization within the region. The availability of low-cost raw materials and operational costs has further fueled the demand for CNC machines, resulting in increased sales and market penetration. Countries like China and Japan are leading players in CNC machine production, with several companies focusing on innovative applications that enhance manufacturing capabilities.

Recent Developments

In April 2023: Mitsubishi Electric India CNC partnered with SolidCAM, a Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) software provider. Through the partnership, SolidCAM deliver a range of machining solutions which involves high-speed roughing as well as finishing for several industries, such as Medical, Die & Mold, Auto & Aerospace parts, Machine Element parts, among others.

In August 2023: OKUMA Corporation launched a next-generation machine control - Okuma OSP-P500. The product is equipped with dual-core computer processors that deliver improved levels of machine processing power. It is also equipped with Digital Twin Technology, which allows high-precision machining simulations to be produced on a computer.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Manufacturing Output, by region, (2020-2023)

5.2 Utilization Rates, by region, (2020-2023)

5.3 Maintenance and Downtime Metrix

5.4 Technological Adoption Rates, by region

5.6 Export/Import Data, by region (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Segmentation, By Type

8. Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Segmentation, By End-use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

